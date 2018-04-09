Lebanon FM: Chance of Israel-Hezbollah conflict decreasing

The likelihood of a conflict between Israel and Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah has decreased, Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said.



"The danger of a military conflict between Israel and Hezbollah has decreased... The Lebanese government is successfully fighting terror. We have made progress on these issues," Bassil told The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.







A Related Video You May Like:



Jpost's featured videos

Bassil, one of Lebanese President Michel Aoun's political allies, spoke to Maariv in Paris where he participated in a conference aiming to boost Lebanon's economy, attended by delegations from 37 states and 14 international organizations.A key condition for receiving loans worth more than $10bn. was to pursue efforts against the funding of terror, according to international standards.Lebanon's Hariri arrives in Paris as Macron plays mediator, November 2017. (Reuters)Lebanese leaders sought to persuade attendees that their government was in control of the situation and that there would be no changes following the upcoming Lebanese parliamentary elections.Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who presided over the Paris conference, emphasized that "Lebanon is a small country, that wishes to live in peace with its neighbors and absorbs a record number of refugees, including 1.5m. Syrians and 200,00 Palestinians."It was agreed at the conference that France would transfer €550m. (approx. $675m.) to Lebanon in the next four years.Addressing the conference, French President Emmanuel Macron said: "Given the ongoing conflicts in Syria and the unclear situation regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the attempt to import regional conflicts into Lebanon, it is necessary to support Lebanon as a treasure of pluralism, coexistence and tolerance between religions."