April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Major Israeli websites targeted in large anti-Israel cyberattack

Israeli websites have regularly been targeted by cyberattacks.

By
April 4, 2018 04:26
1 minute read.
A website hacked by DarkCoder, March 3, 2018. (photo credit: screenshot)

A series of major Israeli websites were the target of an anti-Israel cyberattack on Tuesday evening, seemingly in response to clashes between the IDF and Gazan protesters last weekend.

Websites belonging to Israeli hospitals, local authorities, Israel Opera, Israel Teachers' Union and the Israeli Defense Forces Widow & Orphans organization were among those targeted by a hacker known as DarkCoder or Th3Falcon.

Affected websites temporarily displayed a full-screen image from clashes on the Gaza border on Friday, accompanied by Arabic music and the messages "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine" and "Al Aqsa is a red line." Most of the websites were taken offline shortly after the attack.

The hacker wrote on Twitter that the attack was part of a coordinated effort by anti-Israel groups to sabotage Israeli websites known as OpIsrael, which forms part of a wider collective of hackers called Anonymous.

Initiated in April 2013, OpIsrael is an annual effort to hack key Israeli websites and leak information in protest at alleged Israeli treatment of Palestinians, intended to correspond with Israel's Holocaust Remembrance Day. Major hacking attempts are often met by pro-Israel hackers targeting Arab government websites.

Previous targets of cyberattacks include Israel's Holocaust remembrance center Yad Vashem and the Ministry of Education.

The perpetrator of Tuesday's hacking act attacked social media users who sought to report his Twitter account, writing, "Message to some Zionists: you can't stop me by reporting my account even if my twitter got blocked this won't stop me. "Stand up for what you believe in even if it means standing alone"."

In July 2017, the same hacker attacked Israel's left-wing Meretz party's website amid rising tensions over the installment of metal detectors at Jerusalem's Temple Mount following a deadly terror attack at the religious site.

"Alquds (Jerusalem) is ours. It will never be yours," said the hacker's message on the party's website.

Three months earlier, Israel's Cyber Defense Authority announced it had thwarted a massive cyberattack on Israeli organizations and computer networks. Hackers sought to exploit a weakness in Microsoft word to target 120 Israeli organizations, government offices and individuals.
