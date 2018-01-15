April 19 2018
PA Health Ministry: 24-year-old Palestinian shot dead in clashes with IDF

An IDF spokeswoman said the army was looking into reports that the man was shot dead.

By
January 15, 2018 22:46
A Palestinian protester hurls stones as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes as Palest

A Palestinian protester hurls stones as tear gas is fired by Israeli troops during clashes as Palestinians call for a "day of rage" in response to US President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem December 8, 2017 . (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA / REUTERS)

Israeli security forces shot dead 24-year-old Ahmad Salim in clashes that took place in the northern half of the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said on Monday

 

An IDF spokeswoman said the army was looking into reports that Salim was shot dead in Jayyous, a village near Qalqiliya, where she said dozens of Palestinian were hurling rocks at Israeli forces who responded with riot dispersal means and live fire. 

 

Since US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and initiated the relocation of the US Embassy to the city in early December, small, violent clashes between Israeli security forces and young Palestinians have frequently broken out.

 

Reuters contributed to this report.


