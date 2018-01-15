January 16 2018
|
Tevet, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Report: 2017 was worst year since Protective Edge for Gaza access

By
January 15, 2018 17:41

Israel has slowly limited movement from Gaza, reducing the number of exit permits by 51% from 2016 to 2017.

2 minute read.



Palestinian boys stand by a fence at the Erez Crossing, October 2017

Palestinian boys stand by a fence at the Erez Crossing, October 2017. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

The past year was the worst in regard to the movement of Palestinians in and out of the Gaza Strip since Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014, according to a report released on Monday by the human-rights NGO Gisha – Legal Center for Freedom of Movement.

Gisha presented 10 measures taken by Israeli authorities that limited the movement in and out the Gaza Strip through the Erez Crossing. They were “introduced with little to no justification provided as to their purpose and, it appears, no consideration of the impact they would have on the lives of Gaza’s residents,” the report says.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The list of measures includes a significant extension to the processing time for permits, leaving thousands of applications pending with no response; a new directive prohibiting Palestinians from exiting the Gaza Strip with electronic devices, toiletries and food; freezes on travel to the US Consulate; mandatory shuttle services to the Allenby Bridge Crossing over the Jordan River; “security blocks” preventing travel for patients, traders and humanitarian workers; an increase in the frequency and severity of “security interviews” at Erez; trader permits canceled as new approvals were declined; travel for Friday prayers in Jerusalem remaining blocked; and recipients of permits for travel abroad increasingly made to sign a commitment not to return for a year.

According to the report, the number of exits by Palestinians via the Erez Crossing in 2017 dropped by 51% compared to 2016. It shows that the monthly average in 2017 was only 5,963 exits, compared to a monthly average of 12,150 in 2016 and 14,276 in 2015. It also shows that the average monthly number of exits in 2014 was 6,270.

The number of valid trader permits dropped dramatically, by 85%, during this period – from more than 3,500 at the end of 2015 to only 551 in December 2017, according to the report.

“Following Operation Protective Edge in 2014, there was a noticeable shift in the rhetoric of Israeli security and political officials acknowledging that well-being in Gaza and its economic development are linked with Israel’s security,” the report says.

“Israel’s access policy vis-à-vis Gaza does not reflect this recognition,” it continues. “In fact, since the end of 2015 and throughout 2017, restrictions on freedom of movement were exacerbated, further impeding travel to and from Gaza and making this year the worst for access since 2014.”


Related Content

January 16, 2018
State to accept fewer Hamas medical requests after Goldin family petition

By YONAH JEREMY BOB

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 18
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 18
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 14
    Jerusalem
    11 - 17
    Haifa
  • 12 - 22
    Elat
    11 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut