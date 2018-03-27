March 27 2018
WATCH: Security footage catches armed Gazans infiltrating Israel

Why are armed Gazans strolling down this Israeli road?

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 27, 2018 18:55
1 minute read.
Three armed Palestinians who infiltrated Israel from Gaza caught on security camera footage

Three armed Palestinians who infiltrated Israel from Gaza caught on security camera footage lurking around Kibbutz Ze'elim. (photo credit: ESHKOL REGIONAL COUNCIL)

Armed Palestinian infiltrators arrested earlier today were captured on video near the entrance to Kibbutz Ze'elim, according to Boaz Krechmer, chairman of Kibbutz Ze'elim.

"From the kibbutz security videos in our possession, one can clearly see the terrorists lurking undisturbed for several long minutes near the open gate," said Kerchmer, who was also the head of the strategic division of the Eshkol Regional Council. "Only luck prevented a tragedy today."

Three armed Palestinians who inflitrated from Gaza lurking around Kibbutz Ze'elim (Eshkol Regional Council)

Kibbutz Ze'elim is located twenty kilometers from Gaza, and thus lacks the enhanced security measures granted to Israeli communities closer to the border, inside the "Gaza envelope."

"We expect the state to see this event as a red light," Kerchmer continued, "that the arbitrary distance established for the 'Gaza envelope' is no longer relevant and the security measures of more distant communities should also be strengthened."
Three armed Palestinians who inflitrated from Gaza lurking around Kibbutz Ze'elim (Eshkol Regional Council)

Speaking at the Netiv Ha'avot settlement near Bethlehem, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman related to the infiltration incident. "The episode is under investigation," Liberman said. "I have asked for an operational briefing on my desk by Thursday morning."

Asked about the upcoming Million Man March in Gaza, Liberman added: "I think that the IDF is optimally prepared ... We will make sure that the holiday passes quietly, safely and happily. I only hope that the other side doesn't do anything foolish and is not tempted to make any provocations."
