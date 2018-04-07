Waiting for Godot next to Gaza: 'Tire Protest' misses the mark

Three groups of people stayed up wondering what Friday’s Gaza protests would entail: journalists, Palestinians in Gaza and Israeli security forces.



On the day of the protests everyone assumed their positions. Journalists deployed to a field near Nahal Oz, the IDF deployed at several locations opposite the protests, and the protesters came.





Jpost's featured videos

Friday was supposed to be the “day of the tires” when the sky would turn black from burning tires that had been collected.Supposedly the protesters and the hard core activists among them had assembled masses of tires and mirrors to deflect the sight of snipers. The protesters would burn the tires and rush the fence and pour into Israel.Pro-Israel groups got the talking points ready: The toxic smoke would ruin the environment and the protesters were just a cover for Hamas infiltration. Whatever Hamas activists thought would happen, and whatever those who thought the protesters are all terrorists imagined, never transpired.The smoke from the tires was relatively small.From what I saw near Nahal Oz and Beit Hanoun, two of the five locations of the mass protests, most of the Palestinians who came just wanted to watch. Food trucks drove in to sell snacks. Even though the almost two million Palestinians in Gaza have many reasons to protest - they have been isolated for more than a decade under blockade and they suffer poverty, inability to travel, blackouts, deficient medical care, pollution and a raft of other problems - they can't seem to make their demands felt in Israel, Egypt or among the international community.I spent Friday on the border of Gaza. Hundreds of journalists had come from all over the world and Israel to see what would happen. It felt a bit macabre to gather to see how violent the clashes would be. But even when the smoke billowed over the border and the chants went up on the other side, most of the crowd of around a thousand Palestinians held back.On the Israeli side, soldiers also showed restraint. The IDF brought fire trucks and giant fans to deal with the smoke. Compared to the first Friday of the protests, there appeared to have been less use of live fire resulting in less casualties among the Palestinians. The exception was the killing of a Palestinian journalist named Yasser Murtaja.Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar boasted that the march was successful. He also tried to don the mantle of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat’s legacy by claiming to be “following in the path of the martyr Yasser Arafat.” Sinwar also claimed that the attendance at the protests showed that Israel’s blockade of Gaza has not caused the people to turn on Hamas and they are still willing to attend protests against Israel.The comments from the Hamas leader who was considered a “hardliner” with a long history of terrorist involvement is a bit of a climb down from the days when Hamas carried out massive terror attacks and had many supporters in the West Bank. Where are the protests in the West Bank in solidarity with Gaza?The lack of protest among Arabs in Israel, among Palestinians in Jerusalem or the West Bank, or among Palestinians and their supporters in the diaspora, shows that the protest has not really achieved its aims so far. Is this just apathy? Is it because Israel has succeeded in dividing the Palestinians, or because the long time of separate Hamas rule in Gaza has had that affect?Different Palestinians I spoke to over the last week had different answers, but the general one seems to not just be apathy but a feeling that this protest will not succeed, and a general lack of connection between what happens in Gaza and elsewhere.The last major popular campaigns among Palestinians to challenge Israel have mostly run the same course. The “metal detector” protests, which some predicted would be a “third intifada” didn’t create a mass movement, although Israel did remove the metal detectors outside the Temple Mount in July 2017 shortly after installing them. The protests opposing US President Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy to Jerusalem were also supposed to ignite a new intifada. It didn’t. Over the years the same has been said again and again, “this could be the spark of the third intifada.”There is a feeling that the world no longer notices Palestinians deaths in Gaza. When six Arabs were killed in protests in Israel in 1976 the event became “land day”, commemorated annually since. Twelve Arab citizens of Israel were killed in 2000 during the outbreak of the Second Intifada and the killings led to the Or Commission of Inquiry. These protests in Gaza have resulted in around thirty deaths so far and it’s unclear if they will be as significant. So far they have not been sustained during the weekdays, only appearing on Friday, and already seeing less numbers of participants.Israel appears to have checked Hamas at every move it makes. It made rockets, so Israel created the Iron Dome. It built tunnels, so Israel found a way to stop them. It trained “naval commandos” and Israel stopped them. It sent tens of thousands of people to the border, and they didn’t get through.The protests in Gaza have not been helped by intra-Palestinian rivalry. On March 13 a bomb targeted the convoy of Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and Palestinian Intelligence chief Majed Faraj during their Gaza visit. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas blamed Hamas.Therefore, other Palestinian factions have not sent supporters into the streets of the West Bank since it would hand Hamas a win. There are also other considerations for the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah. They have to balance the interests of Jordan, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt in their equations. Trump is still expected to announce some kind of peace proposal, and uncertainty hangs over who will lead after Abbas.With so many questions, Hamas’s actions in Gaza don’t seem to provide the answer.