Laura Kelly

Laura Kelly is the Magazine editor for The Jerusalem Post. The publication has frequently highlighted social issues in Israel such as Gay rights, Arab-Jewish relations, societal trends, high-profile interviews, cultural highlights and international stories and conflicts. Originally from Cutchogue, New York, Laura graduated from Fordham University in the Bronx, NY, in 2009 where she majored in Sociology and Communications. Laura moved to Israel in 2012 where she started as an intern for the Post, moving onto copy-editor and features writer before becoming Magazine editor in January 2014. She lives in Jerusalem.

Email Laura at [email protected]



