Come Hear Israel’s Defense Minister Talk about the New War with Iran

March 10 2018
|
Adar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium
BDS movement

BDS movement

The BDS movement established an international campaign to exert pressure on Israel through economic, academic and cultural approaches. The BDS Israel movement calls for "various forms of boycott of Israel until it fulfills its obligations under international law." The movement was initiated at the United Nations Conference Against Racism in Durban, South Africa in 2001.

Arizona State University, Tempe Main Campus
March 7, 2018
Arizona State University sued over enforcement of state anti-BDS law

By JTA

LOAD MORE

Tzachi Halevy and Lior Raz star in Fauda
March 9, 2018
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards

By AMY SPIRO
Compilation photo of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UTJ leader Yaacov Litzman
March 9, 2018
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end

By GIL HOFFMAN
The Christian Edition
Most Read
Hot Opinion
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut