The leader of the Red Party in the Norwegian Parliament, Bjornar Moxnes, nominated the International BDS movement for the prestigious prize on Friday.
The bank initially closed the account of the group in December 2016 because it failed to meet the bank’s ethical standards and stoked antisemitism, according to statement posted on the bank website.
South African Zionist Federation chairman Ben Swartz said, 'How does this behavior allow for peaceful negotiations and a way forward?'
The plaintiff in the case was denied a state contract because she participates in the anti-Israel boycott.
If the bill passes into law, Ireland would become the first EU country to take such a step.
Representatives of 21 organizations from around the world will not be allowed to enter Israel's borders; "We have switched from defense to offense," says minister in charge.
Israeli artist Ariel Efraim Ashbel is celebrating the songs of the late Egyptian singer Oum Kalthoum.
“It is our belief that the direct financing of activities that endorse draft dodging is unacceptable, especially between respectable allies and friends like the United States and Israel.”
Singer responds to critics on Twitter that she's 'considering all options' but local organizers say the show will go on.
Erdan says anti-boycott efforts bearing fruit, ISrael has moved from defense to offense.
Frankfurt and Berlin have also enacted executive initiatives to stop BDS activity in city-funded facilities.
The Central Jewish Board of the Netherlands warned of the mainstreaming of antisemitism in the Netherlands.
"It is shameful that grant money from the city was bestowed on a school that lets protests from German Jews fall on deaf ears while speakers and programs associated with BDS are welcomed."
Five state television and radio affiliates of the national ARD network have pulled out of broadcasting the concerts due to antisemitism allegations.
Roger Waters publicly supports BDS and is widely known for his anti-Israel views.
Waters was responding to Nick Cave, who told a news conference he was performing in Israel to take a stand against BDS.
La Roda has claimed to be first Spanish city council to implement BDS.
Black Friday is coming, and great offers from Israel mean one thing: BDS will be back. Read all about why BDS is wrong, and see how you can help fight them this Thanksgiving.
Solidifying this connection is of paramount importance.
BDS co-founder Omar Barghouti spoke at the university on Wednesday amidst controversy.
The organization BDS Campaign in Berlin urged on its website people to participate in the boycott-Israel event at the city’s Potsdam Square under the slogan of “For A World Without Walls.”
Supporters fight back with counter-campaign of positive reviews.
Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely is the first-ever senior Israeli politician to visit Ivy League colleges with the single purpose of helping the battle against BDS on campus.
“I made it very clear that I was not interested in his views on cultural enterprises within Israel,” said Alan Parsons. “I told him I’m going to go. I like Israel and Israeli people."
