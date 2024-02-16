Jewish musician Matisyahu called out hypocrisy after his show in Santa Fe was canceled without warning at the last minute on Thursday night.

Matisyahu posted to X on Thursday night to vent his frustration after a show at a venue in Sante Fe and another show at a venue in Tucson were both canceled at the last minute.

According to local news channels, the Santa Fe venue canceled due to safety concerns after it had been inundated with social media posts and phone calls.

The venue expected there to be protests during the show leading to 150 members of staff expressing concern over the lack of safety.

Local pro-Palestinian groups claimed to have been responsible for the cancelation.

Hits out at hypocrisy

However, Matisyahu disputed this saying that venues had misinformed fans that the cancelation was due to security concerns, saying that the shows had actually been canceled due to a group of staff who were unwilling to work his show.

He said that his team had offered to cover replacement staff out of pocket, but this too was rejected.

"They do this because they are either antisemitic or have confused empath for the Palestinian people with hatred for someone like me who holds empathy for both Israelis and Palestinians," the musician said in his post.

"Tearing down posters of kidnapped children does not bring peace," he wrote, "Preventing fans of all ethnic and religious backgrounds from singing together in Santa Fe or Tucson does not make peace."

"It may make some people feel good to express anger publicly in hopes that it will obscure the hypocrisy of us Americans living on actual colonized land taken through an actual genocide of Native Americans."

Matisyahu apologized to his fans in Tucson and Santa Fe for the cancelation and promised he and his band would return.

"We will not respond to hate with more hate. We will be together again. We will make music together again. We will sing together again One Day soon..." he wrote.