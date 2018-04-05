April 05 2018
|
Nisan, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel 'Fauda' boycott

"We stand behind... Netflix in the face of this blatant attempt at artistic censorship," the letter stated.

By REUTERS
April 5, 2018 10:09
1 minute read.
Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel 'Fauda' boycott

Fauda . (photo credit: PR)

LOS ANGELES - More than 50 Hollywood executives have thrown their support behind Netflix, which is facing a campaign by a Palestinian-led movement to drop Israeli television series "Fauda" from its streaming platform.

In a letter on Tuesday to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, the executives from record labels and Hollywood talent agencies called the move by the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement a "blatant attempt at artistic censorship."

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"Fauda" is an Israeli-made television thriller set in the West Bank about an Israeli undercover agent who comes out of retirement to hunt for a Palestinian militant.

The show, which features dialog in both Hebrew and Arabic, was first broadcast on Israeli television in 2015 and premiered on Netflix in December 2016. Netflix is due to release the second season in May.

In a posting on its website last week, the BDS called on Netflix to "nix 'Fauda'," saying the series "glorifies the Israeli military's war crimes against the Palestinian people."

"Failing to do so will open Netflix to nonviolent grassroots pressure and possible legal accountability," the posting added.

Netflix declined to comment on Wednesday.

In its letter of support, the U.S.-based Creative Community for Peace called "Fauda" a "nuanced portrayal of issues related to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict."

"We want you to know that we stand behind you and Netflix in the face of this blatant attempt at artistic censorship," the letter said. Signatories included Universal Music Publishing Group Chief Executive Jody Gerson, Geffen Records president Neil Jacobson and Steve Schnur, music president at video game producer Electronic Arts.

The campaign against "Fauda" is the latest move since 2005 by BDS to promote a global cultural boycott against Israel.

It has succeeded in recent years in dissuading a number of music acts, including Pink Floyd front man Roger Waters, Elvis Costello and New Zealand singer-songwriter Lorde, from performing in Israel.


Related Content

Students on the Princeton University campus
March 14, 2018
Campuses across the U.S. vote on BDS measures with mixed results

By DANIEL J. ROTH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 31
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 27
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 27
    Jerusalem
    14 - 25
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    15 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut