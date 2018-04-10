April 10 2018
|
Nisan, 25, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israeli Labor Party suspends ties with Corbyn amid antisemitism claims

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 10, 2018 17:05
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Avi Gabbay, chairman of Israel's Labor Party, sent a letter to Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK's Labour Party, announcing a suspension of ties between the Israeli Labor Party and Corbyn's office amid allegations Corbyn allowed for antisemitism in his party.

"It is my responsibility to acknowledge the hostility that you have shown to the Jewish community and the antisemitic statements and actions you have allowed as Leader of the Labour Party UK. This is in addition to your very public hatred of the policies of the Government of the State of Israel, many of which regard the security of our citizens and actions of our soldiers — policies where the opposition and coalition in Israel are aligned," he wrote in a letter to Corbyn.

"I have informed all Labor Israel staff, Members of Knesset and elected leaders of the Labor Party Israel of the suspension of ties with your office," he concluded.

The letter specified ties were only frozen between Labor Party Israel and Corbyn's office.

Two rallies in central London over the past two weeks have called to light Corbyn's history of antisemitism.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 10, 2018
Trump's homeland security adviser Bossert resigns

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 15
    Jerusalem
    13 - 18
    Haifa
  • 17 - 28
    Elat
    14 - 23
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut