Israeli Labor Party suspends ties with Corbyn amid antisemitism claims

Avi Gabbay, chairman of Israel's Labor Party, sent a letter to Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the UK's Labour Party, announcing a suspension of ties between the Israeli Labor Party and Corbyn's office amid allegations Corbyn allowed for antisemitism in his party.



"It is my responsibility to acknowledge the hostility that you have shown to the Jewish community and the antisemitic statements and actions you have allowed as Leader of the Labour Party UK. This is in addition to your very public hatred of the policies of the Government of the State of Israel, many of which regard the security of our citizens and actions of our soldiers — policies where the opposition and coalition in Israel are aligned," he wrote in a letter to Corbyn.



"I have informed all Labor Israel staff, Members of Knesset and elected leaders of the Labor Party Israel of the suspension of ties with your office," he concluded.



The letter specified ties were only frozen between Labor Party Israel and Corbyn's office.



Two rallies in central London over the past two weeks have called to light Corbyn's history of antisemitism.





Share on facebook Share on twitter