Member of Romanian ruling party: "We'll transfer the embassy to Jerusalem"

Liviu Dragna, a member of the Romanian ruling party, confirmed in an interview with the Romanian TV channel ANTENA 3 on Thursday night that his country would transfer its embassy to Jerusalem. He clarified that the decision was made Wednesday night.



Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely flew to Romania on April 10 in what her office described as the first leg of a campaign to persuade countries to follow the US lead and move their embassies to Jerusalem.



Hotovely met in Bucharest with Romania’s prime minister and foreign minister, as well as with the heads of both houses of the parliament.



In December, Liviu Dragnea, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, said that Romania – which has close relations with Israel – should “seriously consider” relocating its embassy to Jerusalem.



Herb Keinon contributed to this report.





