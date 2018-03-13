March 13 2018
|
Adar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Mladenov: Gaza attackers want to destroy chances for peace

UN’s Mideast envoy Nickolay Mladenov spoke out against the attack of the Palestinian Authority Prime Minister.

By
March 13, 2018 19:57
1 minute read.
NICKOLAY MLADENOV

NICKOLAY MLADENOV. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

The UN’s Mideast envoy Nickolay Mladenov condemned the attack on PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, saying the perpetrators sought to undermine Fatah-Hamas reconciliation efforts “and destroy the chances for peace. They must not be allowed to succeed.

“Until the legitimate Palestinian Authority is fully empowered in Gaza, Hamas has the responsibility to ensure that the government is able to carry out its work in the Strip without fear of intimidation, harassment and violence,” he said in a statement.

The “grave incident must be promptly investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice,” Mladenov said.

He commended Hamdallah’s “leadership and continuing efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and achieve reconciliation.”

The EU’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini also released a statement condemning the attack, saying “this incident can only be seen as a deliberate attempt to undermine recent efforts to reunite Gaza and the West Bank under one legitimate Palestinian Authority.”



It is clear to the EU that “those who work to exacerbate divisions through violence are working against the interest of the people of Gaza and of all Palestinians,” she said.



Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Related Content

Confiscated uniforms at Kerem Shalom Border Crossing
March 13, 2018
Israel intercepts smuggled IDF uniforms and mercury at Gaza border

By CHAYA EISENBERG

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 21
    Jerusalem
    11 - 19
    Haifa
  • 18 - 29
    Elat
    13 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut