Jewish Miss Germany contestant wins Miss Internet

Tamar Morali, the first ever Jewish contestant in the MGC Miss Germany Cooperation contest, has won the title of Miss Internet and has qualified for the final round of Miss Germany 2018.



Morali told The Jerusalem Post on Monday night that she won the Miss Internet crown over the weekend and will compete against some 21 other women, the winners of all the other categories, for the title of Miss Germany.





"Good news, I won first place in the Miss Internet section and officially qualified for the Miss Germany competition 2018! I just came back to Israel and I’m so happy and excited!" Morali told the Post.Morali, who was born in Karlsruhe and later moved to Vienna, currently lives in Israel where she is completing her BA degree in communications and business at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya.Morali has been told she is the first ever Jewish contestant in this competition, though there was a Jewish winner of another competition called Miss Universe Germany in 2011.The MGC-Miss Germany Corporation is not affiliated with Miss Universe. Winning the contest would make Morali a representative of her country for the next year."For me it is very important to be a representative.. and because I’m Jewish I think it is such an honor to represent both my identities,” Morali said."Being a representative takes a lot of responsibility, and I’m honored to be able to inspire young people to chase and go after their dreams and to fight for them," Morali continued."Furthermore, I want to be able to show and represent the real me, highlighting that we shouldn’t be afraid to show who we really are...promoting that beauty comes from the inside, that each and every one of us can change something in the world whether it starts with little things like having a positive mindset and smiling throughout the day to make people happy, these little things will soon add up and make a big difference,” she added. “I strongly believe in the good in people and I’m glad that they do too."The final stage of the contest will take place in Germany’s Europa Park on February 24.