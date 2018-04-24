Acetaminophen use during pregnancy linked to increased ASD and ADHD risk

Hebrew University researchers have found for the first time a link between mothers’ prolonged use of drugs containing acetaminophen (paracetamol or Tylenol) during pregnancy and an increased risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the children who are born to them.



Acetaminophen is one of the most common medications for treatment of pain and bringing down fever during pregnancy and has been considered safe in humans. However, evidence of neuro-disruptive properties is accumulating. Past studies have shown that long-term administration of low doses of acetaminophen may affect the development of the fetal nervous system and that this effect is often seen years after exposure during childhood.





In a first-of-its-kind meta-analysis, Dr. Ilan Matok at the Institute for Drug Research in HU Medical Faculty’s School of Pharmacy and doctoral student Reem Masarwa conducted a systematic review to assess the possible association between prolonged exposure to acetaminophen during pregnancy and the risk ADHD and ASD. Dr. Amichai Perlman and Dr. Hagai Levine of HU and the Hadassah University Medical Center also participated in the research.The analysis, which has just been published in the ITALICS American Journal of Epidemiology END ITALICS, shows that prolonged exposure to acetaminophen during pregnancy is associated with a 30% increase in relative risk for ADHD (compared to those who did not take acetaminophen during pregnancy) and a 20% increase in relative risk for ASD.Yet, given the significant limitations of existing studies, the researchers believe the results should be interpreted with caution, as they may cause unnecessary anxiety among pregnant women. It is important to understand that pain and fever during pregnancy can have a detrimental effect on the developing fetus, and that acetaminophen is still considered a safe drug for use during pregnancy. Therefore, if a pregnant woman has fever and/or pain, acetaminophen can be taken for a short period, and if the fever or pain continue beyond that, she should consult her physician regarding further treatment.The research data covered 132,738 mother-and-child pairs with a follow-up period of three to 11 years. “Our study provides the first comprehensive overview of developmental outcomes following prolonged acetaminophen use during pregnancy,” said Matok. “The findings suggest an association between prolonged acetaminophen use and an increase in the risk of autism and ADHD. But the observed increase in risk was small, and the existing studies have significant limitations. While unnecessary use of any medication should be avoided in pregnancy, we believe our findings should not alter current practice and women should not avoid use of short-term acetaminophen when clinically needed.”