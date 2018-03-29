March 29 2018
|
Nisan, 13, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Health Ministry survey: Patients satisfied with outpatient clinics

Lower scores given for physical conditions of centers.

By JUDY SIEGEL
March 29, 2018 03:49
1 minute read.
A nurse works at a hospital

A nurse works at a hospital. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Eighty-one percent of the respondents in the Health Ministry’s first survey of patients in general hospital outpatient clinics rated their general satisfaction with visiting outpatient clinics at between 8 and 10 (the highest).

Eight percent were very dissatisfied and rated their satisfaction at between 1 and 5. A total of 89% were satisfied with the information and explanations they received.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The vast majority of patients were satisfied with the attitudes and behaviors of doctors, nurses, technicians and reception staff and that their privacy was preserved.

Lower scores (averaging 76%) were given for the physical conditions, especially the lack of parking spaces among those who did not arrive by public transportation.

People under 34 were less satisfied than older ones.
Jpost's featured videos


The study is part of a series of ministry surveys of patient satisfaction and aimed at improving services, creating an organizational culture of continuous measurement, assessment of information to the public, empowering the patient in his encounters with the health system, and providing tools for government decision making.

The representative sample of 15,000 adults who had gone to a public outpatient clinic in one of the 23 general hospitals after making an appointment was assessed in a phone survey in the patient’s preferred language (Hebrew, Russian, Arabic, French or English). Each participants was asked to answer 50 questions.

They were asked about general satisfaction, willingness to recommend the hospital, the level of care and information they received, how long they waited and the physical conditions in the clinics. The median age of the participants was 62 years.

The ministry listed the types of outpatient clinics but did not mention any names of hospitals – not those that excelled and not those that were less pleasing.

The ministry explained that it was decided by a steering committee not to create a uniform score for each hospital, but to compare the hospitals according to types of clinics, since there is no uniform mix of the clinics in the various hospitals.


Related Content

March 29, 2018
Former United Therapeutics CEO joins Pluristem strategic advisory board

By MAAYAN HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 16
    Jerusalem
    15 - 19
    Haifa
  • 19 - 27
    Elat
    18 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut