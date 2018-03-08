Jpost Health and Science Editor wins award for fight against smoking

Health and Science Editor Judy Siegel-Itzkovich (left) received an award for her longtime battle against smoking from Israel Cancer Association director-general Miri Ziv at the Givatayim Theater on Wednesday.



Having written hundreds of articles warning of the deadly effects of tobacco over the last 34 years, she has received four organizational awards her for campaign against smoking. The Marker reporter Ronny Linder-Ganz and TV news reporter Haim Rivlin were also cited by the ICA. Some 350 ICA volunteers and cancer researchers were present for a summary of the association’s 2017 activities. The Knesset Science and Technology Committee heard on Tuesday that 2,000 Israelis die each year of lung cancer, most of them from smoking or exposure to others’ smoke.







Share on facebook Share on twitter