April 17 2018
|
Iyar, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Measles on India-Israel flight

Health Ministry is asking fellow passengers who are at risk for the viral disease to identify themselves.

By
April 17, 2018 19:50
sneeze

A woman blowing her nose into a tissue, possibly after or sneeze or while sick. (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

After a person arrived from India at Ben-Gurion Airport and was diagnosed as having the measles, the Health Ministry asked for fellow passengers who are at risk for the viral disease to identify themselves.

The patient boarded Air India flight AI139 on April 12 at 4:30 p.m. and landed at 9:45 p.m.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Anyone who developed fever or a rash is asked to inform his doctor that he was in contact with someone who had the measles. Infants under the age of one year, pregnant women, people with weak immune systems due to cancer chemotherapy, AIDS patients or those taking high-dose corticosteroids who were on that flight are urged to consult the Tel Aviv District Health Office about the need to get a vaccination.

Call in advance: (03) 563-4896 or (03) 563-4757.

 


Related Content

A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Twitter and a Facebook logo
April 17, 2018
Algorithm to find phony users on many social networks

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 15 - 33
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 20 - 28
    Jerusalem
    16 - 27
    Haifa
  • 24 - 36
    Elat
    17 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut