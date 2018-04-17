Measles on India-Israel flight

After a person arrived from India at Ben-Gurion Airport and was diagnosed as having the measles, the Health Ministry asked for fellow passengers who are at risk for the viral disease to identify themselves.



The patient boarded Air India flight AI139 on April 12 at 4:30 p.m. and landed at 9:45 p.m.





Anyone who developed fever or a rash is asked to inform his doctor that he was in contact with someone who had the measles. Infants under the age of one year, pregnant women, people with weak immune systems due to cancer chemotherapy, AIDS patients or those taking high-dose corticosteroids who were on that flight are urged to consult the Tel Aviv District Health Office about the need to get a vaccination.Call in advance: (03) 563-4896 or (03) 563-4757.