April 09 2018
|
Nisan, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Special MDA fund covers ambulance evacuation costs for Holocaust survivors

As MDA is required by law to charge every patient a fee for evacuation in an ambulance, it decided to set up a special fund to cover the costs.

By
April 9, 2018 18:08
Ambulance

Ambulance. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Holocaust survivors who need to be evacuated by ambulance to hospitals in cases where their health fund does not cover the expense are being helped by a special fund set up six years ago by Magen David Adom.

As MDA is required by law to charge every patient a fee for evacuation in an ambulance, it decided to set up a special fund to cover the costs.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The potential clients for the service are tens of thousands of survivors living in Israel who suffer from physical, psychological and financial hardships and need occasional medical assistance and urgent evacuation in ambulances and mobile intensive-care units.

MDA says that every year it receives requests from survivors who are not entitled to refunds for evacuations in an ambulance from external bodies such as their health insurers, the National Insurance Institute, private insurance companies and the like and have to pay the charges themselves.


Related Content

A Holocaust survivor shows his tattoo
April 9, 2018
When trauma is passed from Holocaust victims to children

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 23
    Beer Sheva
    14 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 10 - 19
    Jerusalem
    13 - 19
    Haifa
  • 17 - 29
    Elat
    14 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut