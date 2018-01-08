January 08 2018
|
Tevet, 21, 5778
|
Poll: Muslims to overtake Jews as 2nd largest religion in U.S. by 2040

By JPOST.COM STAFF
January 8, 2018 12:18

The Muslim community currently makes up 1% of the US population and is expected to double in size by 2050.

1 minute read.



Poll: Muslims to overtake Jews as 2nd largest religion in U.S. by 2040

British muslims pray during Friday prayer at the East London mosque.. (photo credit: ODD ANDERSEN / AFP)

A new poll by the Pew Research Center found that Muslims will soon overtake Jews as the second-largest religious group in the United States, after Christians.

Pew estimated that there are 3.45 million Muslims in the US, comprising just over 1% of the US population. They projected that by 2040, Muslims will represent the second largest religious group in the country, and by 2050, will make up 2% of the US population.

Jews currently make up nearly 2% of the US population. While Pew has published research on the Jewish community in the US for decades, their first study of American Muslims was not done until 2007.

Islam is currently the second-largest religion in the world, after Christianity, with 1.8 billion adherents worldwide.

The center noted that the US census does not record the religions of its citizens, thus the numbers that they find are solely estimates.

An earlier study from the center found that American Muslims are just as concerned as the general public about extremism in the name of their religion; 83% of the general public said they were either somewhat or very concerned about the issue, with 82% of US Muslims saying the same.

American Muslims are among the most highly targeted victims of assault in the US. Whereas 12 anti-Muslim assaults were reported in 2000, 127 were reported in 2016.


