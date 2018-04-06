April 06 2018
|
Nisan, 21, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

White House warns Gazans: Stay out of 'buffer zone' ahead of protests

The White House issued a statement weighing in of the Gaza protests and warned demonstrators to remain peaceful to avoid further conflict.

By
April 6, 2018 04:44
2 minute read.
Israel soldiers ride on a military vehicle as Palestinian demonstrators are seen during clashes at a

Israel soldiers ride on a military vehicle as Palestinian demonstrators are seen during clashes at a tent city protest at Israel-Gaza border, in the southern Gaza Strip. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration warned Palestinians in Gaza on Thursday to avoid goading a response from Israeli Defense Forces during planned protests against along the border scheduled for Friday.

The protesters plan on burning thousands of tires along the border with Israel, creating a visual for the world of the scale of their protest against the Jewish state.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


A Palestinian protester throws a tire into a fire during clashes with Israeli security forces. (photo credit: AFP PHOTO)

"The United States strongly urges protest leaders to communicate loudly and clearly that protestors should march peacefully, should abstain from all forms of violence, should remain outside the 500-meter buffer zone, and should not approach the border fence in any way or any location," said Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump's special representative for international negotiations.

"We condemn leaders and protestors who call for violence or who send protestors - including children - to the fence, knowing that they may be injured or killed," he continued. "Instead, we call for a renewed focus by all parties on finding solutions to the dire humanitarian challenges facing Gazans."
 
The statement follows a bout of violence along the same borderline just one week ago, where 15 Palestinian protesters were shot dead by IDF soldiers. Israeli forces later identified the majority of the casualties as known terrorists. That incident drew harsh condemnation from the Palestinian Authority, the European Union, and the United Nations.

The US remained largely silent, however, calling on "those involved" to work to lower tensions.

Anticipating a similarly tense environment on Friday, Israeli officials have said that Hamas – a terrorist group in control of the coastal strip – is behind the coming protests, as they were last week.

"#Hamas is planning another round of violence for this coming Friday," Israel's Embassy in the US wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening. "Hamas is aiming for a forcible infiltration into Israel's sovereign territory by launching a mass assault on the border fence and attempting to breach it."


The Palestinians say that Friday's protests will be peaceful in nature.


Related Content

Hitler's signature on the corner of an oil painting at the Weidler auction house
April 5, 2018
Painting by Hitler to be auctioned off in Germany

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 28
    Beer Sheva
    15 - 23
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 26
    Jerusalem
    14 - 23
    Haifa
  • 21 - 33
    Elat
    15 - 33
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut