January 13 2018
|
Tevet, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Airing fake news warrants a 'death sentence,' says communications minister

By
January 12, 2018 14:02

Ayoub Kara's clarified that he meant metaphorically, that those outlets will stop getting viewers.

1 minute read.



Airing fake news warrants a 'death sentence,' says communications minister

Ayoub Kara. (photo credit: NOAM RIVKIN-PANTON)

Airing “fake news” deserves a death sentence, Communications Minister Ayoub Kara said at a retreat for Likud members in Eilat Friday.

“Whoever airs fake news is bringing a death sentence upon himself and won’t produce news anymore,” Kara said.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Kara’s spokesman clarified that he meant metaphorically, that those outlets will stop getting viewers.

The minister also talked at the Likudiada about his planned reform in broadcast media.

“We will make all the efforts to save Channel 20 and free up regulation,” he vowed. “No one will bring me down. I will do all that is necessary.”

Television regulators have ordered the right-wing Channel 20 be shut down, because it did not keep to the terms of its license.  A deregulation bill by Likud MK Sharren Haskel that could save the channel is in the process of being legislated by the Knesset.

Likud MK Oren Hazan, who was present for the speech and has been known to make controversial statements himself, said: “I completely reject his bizarre words."

“I’m in shock that we’re in a reality in which we don’t execute terrorists, but we threaten to execute journalists,” Hazan added. “Only the public judges the media and will vote with their remotes.”

“This isn’t the way of the Likud,” the MK said, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to come out against Kara’s remarks.

Kara also came out strongly in support of Netanyahu, using the prime minister’s catchphrase to describe the investigations into allegations against him: “There will be nothing, because there is nothing.”

“This is the best government of all time for the economy and for security. They don’t have what to criticize, so they find these other things,” Kara said.

The Likudiada is a privately-run retreat for Likud members. Many Likud lawmakers attend, though few of the senior ministers in the party made their way to Eilat for the weekend.

This week, the State Comptroller said that the Likudiada is an illegal Likud campaign donation, and fined the party NIS 350,000 shekels. The Likud said the event is no different from any other planned by private party members, and plans to contest the fine in court.


Related Content

January 13, 2018
A Jewish philanthropist furious at Israeli treatment of African refugees

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 20
    Haifa
  • 12 - 25
    Elat
    11 - 24
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut