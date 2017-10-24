October 24 2017
|
Heshvan, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM Business & Innovation Israeli Politics Culture Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs

Boy George: I knew I'd come back to Israel

By
October 24, 2017 14:33

Ahead of November concert, the British pop sensation says the online pressure to cancel doesn't faze him.

1 minute read.



Pop legend Boy George and his band are expected to arrive for their Israel concert in November 2017.

Pop legend Boy George and his band are expected to arrive for their Israel concert in November 2017. . (photo credit:PR)

Boy George is just being true to himself.

The iconic British pop singer is excited to return to Israel for his upcoming concert with his band, Culture Club, and doesn't seem to bat his impressive eyelashes at BDS pressure not to perform.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"We have to be really careful with the Internet because people say everyone is talking - it's like five people, they're retweeting each other," he told Israel's Channel 2 News in an interview this week, "and that doesn't constitute a revolution."

George told Ynet that he "got a wonderful reception in Israel, so it was clear to me I'd be back. As an artist you respond to warmth."
The singer, responsible for hits like "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me," "Karma Chameleon" and "Time (Clock of the Heart)," will be taking the stage on November 7 at Heichal Hamenora in Tel Aviv.

And despite the best attempts by anti-Israeli activists to draw him into the heart of a political storm - he isn't interested.

"Boy George is about something really positive and something alternative and I want to play to my fans wherever they are," he told Channel 2. "Sometimes being true to who you are is the most political thing you can ever do."

The singer told Ynet that while he gets a "few tweets" against him every time he comes to Israel, "I think our message today is more important than any other time - people in Israel need to see me."

George was most recently in Israel in 2014, when he took part in the opening events of Gay Pride Week in Eilat. He also played in Israel in 2010, and performed with the Culture Club in 1985. His performance next month is part of a reunion tour with the Culture Club, his iconic '80s band.

Related Content
October 24, 2017
WATCH: Netanyahu, Romanian FM meet, mark decades of bilateral bonds

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 28
    Beer Sheva
    17 - 26
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 15 - 24
    Jerusalem
    18 - 24
    Haifa
  • 21 - 31
    Elat
    19 - 30
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut