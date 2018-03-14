Gaza War's messiest incident had three contradictory sets of rules

The messiest alleged war crimes incident of the 2014 Gaza war just got a whole lot messier.



A crucial issue discussed in Wednesday’s State Comptroller report was the Hannibal Protocol, or Black Friday incident. This was the bloodiest incident of the war in terms of the volume of dead Palestinian civilians and the report contains major new revelations regarding the event.





Between 29-70 Palestinian civilians were killed during the battles that broke out on August 1 as Hamas killed and kidnapped Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin and the IDF let loose with a massive barrage of firepower to try to prevent Hamas from getting away with his body.How and why did this happen? What went wrong?From the Israeli perspective, the capturing of any Israeli soldier, dead or alive, is a national embarrassment and can lead to pressure for the release of hundreds or more Palestinian fighters to get the soldier or his body back.The IDF's Hannibal Protocol details a military order that allows for the immediate unleashing of tremendous firepower to prevent kidnappers from getting away.There has been controversy as to whether the order endorsed or prohibited killing the captured soldier and whether it endorsed or prohibited firing with looser restrictions on captors fleeing through civilian areas.The Attorney-General’s office issued real-time assurances shortly after the war that the official Hannibal Protocol prohibited killing the captured soldier and prohibited firing with looser restrictions on captors fleeing through civilian areas.But that had never seemed to comport with the massive firepower unleashed by the IDF during the incident and the large number of Palestinian civilians killed.In addition, in an interview with IDF soldiers involved in the Hannibal Protocol incident only weeks after the war, the soldiers projected themselves as not knowing that the standard legal limits on the use of force to minimize civilian harm still applied even while trying to prevent the kidnapping of a soldier.Did the Hannibal Protocol order go outside the law or maintain the law? What led to the discrepancy?In a stunning turn, the report lifts the veil of mystery and reveals: there were three different Hannibal Protocol orders being used that contradicted each other.The report makes it clear once and for all that the IDF commanders on the ground believed that the Hannibal Protocol loosened rules of engagement restrictions on hitting the kidnapped soldier and on hitting civilians “in the way” of hitting the fleeing captors. That is what they understood from their version of the order.While the IDF High Command had revised its Hannibal Protocol order in October 2013 to clarify that restrictions remained on killing the captured soldier and firepower likely to kill civilians, both the division commanders and the commanders at the front were working off orders which were not updated and which were confusing on those crucial points.In fact, the orders being used by commanders who gave the orders to attack during the Black Friday incident, had been explicitly ruled in 2012 to be "'problematic,' and perhaps even 'very problematic,'" by the Deputy Attorney-General’s Office. In June 2013, the Deputy Attorney-General wrote that, "The fear was that this wording would be interpreted as permitting shooting at the abducted person in almost every situation."Further, though the key international law rules of distinction and proportionality could be inferred from related orders, these cardinal principles were not even mentioned in the Hannibal Protocol being used by the division and front commanders.The comptroller criticizes “gaps in understanding the orders that might be understood as ambiguous regarding the possibility of deliberate harm to the abducted person and might even create a lack of clarity among the forces operating in the field regarding the employment of firepower to prevent abduction.”Of course, the Hannibal Protocol incident was not really one incident, but probably over 100 sub-incidents with heavy firefighting between a variety of IDF and Hamas units.Figuring out intent for criminal war crimes probes in such a chaotic environment could prove impossible, especially in light of Hamas’ use of its civilian population as human shields.At the end of the day, the comptroller gets big points for brutal honesty on this issue, but the honest story is not pretty.