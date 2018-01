Israelis take part in the annual No Pants Day on Jerusalem's Light Rail, January 2018. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/ REURERS)

Israelis on Sunday took part in an annual "No Pants Day" on Jerusalem's Light Rail. While most "No Pants Days" are celebrated amidst warmer weather, in May, Israel's temperate climate means the holiday can be celebrated almost any time.









The event was also celebrated in cities around the globe, including New York and Berlin.