April 16 2018
|
Iyar, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Jessie Ware to perform in Israel

British Jewish singer to take Tel Aviv stage

By
April 16, 2018 13:18
Jessie Ware

Jessie Ware performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2018 in Indio, California. (photo credit: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

She's just coming off a high performing at the acclaimed Coachella Festival in California. And soon, British singer songwriter Jessie Ware will be heading to the Holy Land. Ware, a pop and R&B performer, will take the stage at the Barby in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, June 6.

The singer has released three studio albums so far, and her singles "Say You Love Me," "Tough Love" and "If You're Never Gonna Move" have seen great success in the UK. Her third album, Glasshouse, was released last year, and includes a track Ware wrote with pop superstar Ed Sheeran. She also collaborated with Nicki Minaj back in 2014.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


Ware, who was raised in a Jewish home, worked briefly as a reporter for The Jewish Chronicle before embarking on a singing career.



Tickets for the show, which are available through Ticketmaster at tmisrael.co.il, are NIS 235.


Related Content

Israeli actors Dan Mor, Ninet Tayeb, Tomer Kapon, Omri Givon and Moshe Ashkenazi at Cannes
April 16, 2018
The scars war leaves behind

By AMY SPIRO

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 34
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut