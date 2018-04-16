Jessie Ware to perform in Israel

She's just coming off a high performing at the acclaimed Coachella Festival in California. And soon, British singer songwriter Jessie Ware will be heading to the Holy Land. Ware, a pop and R&B performer, will take the stage at the Barby in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, June 6.



The singer has released three studio albums so far, and her singles "Say You Love Me," "Tough Love" and "If You're Never Gonna Move" have seen great success in the UK. Her third album, Glasshouse, was released last year, and includes a track Ware wrote with pop superstar Ed Sheeran. She also collaborated with Nicki Minaj back in 2014.





Ware, who was raised in a Jewish home, worked briefly as a reporter for The Jewish Chronicle before embarking on a singing career.Tickets for the show, which are available through Ticketmaster at tmisrael.co.il, are NIS 235.