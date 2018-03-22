Jewish visitation to Temple Mount highest since Jerusalem's unification

Israeli security forces stand at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound, and Palestinians entered the compound in Jerusalem's Old City July 27, 2017.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

More than 12,000 Jews visited the Temple Mount over the last six months, a rise of almost 50 percent over last year’s figures, according to Yeraeh organization.



In the same six month period last year, just 8,229 Jews visited the site, compared with 12,135 this year, according to Yeraeh, an organization that promotes Jewish visitation to the Temple Mount in accordance with Jewish law.





In the Hebrew year 5777 (last year), there were more than 22,000 Jewish visitors in total, which itself was a record year, and represented a massive increase over the 14,000 visitors the year before.Yeraeh is expecting large numbers of visitors over the Passover holiday beginning next week.Elishamah Sandman, a spokesman for the organization, attributed the increase to three factors. Firstly, he said that the attitude of the police to Jewish visitors has changed significantly over the last two or three years.Police used to be skeptical of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount in the past, as it is against Israeli law for Jews to pray at the holy site, but they have opened up recently.In addition, the removal of the Murabitat Muslim groups from the Temple Mount that would routinely and systematically harass and scream at Jewish visitors has made the experience much more positive for visitors.Sandman added that there has also been increased support from communal rabbis around the country for visiting the Temple Mount, which has also led to an increase in the number of people willing to visit the site.According to Jewish law, there are parts of the Temple Mount that may not be entered unless one is in a ritually pure state, which is impossible to achieve in current times.It is the position of the Chief Rabbinate and many rabbis from across the religious spectrum that it is forbidden, therefore, to go anywhere on the mount at present. In recent years, however, several rabbinical heavyweights have ruled that visiting certain parts of the site is permitted provided certain religious measures are taken beforehand, such as immersion in a mikva, or ritual bath.And Sandman rejected claims that increased Jewish visitation to the Temple Mount is a provocative step that could inflame tensions with the Palestinians and the Muslim world.“Nothing we do is done to antagonize the Palestinians. But as we have seen with this week’s terror attack, there will always be excuses for terrorism,” said Sandman.He also said that the security situation on the Temple Mount is very secure, and praised the police for their efforts in maintaining order at the site.