Jordan condemns 'absurd' Guatemala Jerusalem recognition

By
December 26, 2017

The decision comes three weeks after US President Trump sparked international furor by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the future site of the US embassy.

1 minute read.



DATE IMPORTED: May 14, 2017 Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a joint news confer

DATE IMPORTED: May 14, 2017 Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi speaks during a joint news conference. (photo credit: MUHAMMAD HAMED/REUTERS)

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi condemned Guatemala's announcement that it intends to move its embassy to Jerusalem. The decision comes three weeks after US President Trump sparked international furor by recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital and the future site of the US embassy.


President Jimmy Morales of Guatemala announced on Sunday that the Central American country will be moving its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in the near future.

Israel praises Guatemala over Jerusalem embassy move, December 25, 2017 (Video: Reuters)

"Today I spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," Morales wrote on Facebook. "We spoke...One of the most relevant topics was the return of the Embassy of Guatemala to Jerusalem. I inform you that I have given instructions to the Chancellor [Foreign Minister] to initiate the process to make it possible. God bless you."

Majdi al-Khalidi, adviser to Palestinian Authority President Abbas, responded to Guatemala's announcement by telling the Jerusalem Post, “This is a disappointing decision that we must fight by the way of political and diplomatic measures." While he did not elaborate on what measures the Palestinian Authority would take, al-Khalidi added that: “According to the UN General Assembly’s decision, no country has the right to move its embassy to Jerusalem or recognize the city as Israel’s capital. All decisions to move embassies to Jerusalem are null and void and illegal.”

After Trump's announcement, Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Jordanian capital of Amman, calling for their government to cut ties with Israel. A peace treaty was established between Israel and Jordan in October 1994.

Tensions have run high between the two countries since an incident over the summer in which an Israeli embassy security guard shot and killed a Jordanian citizen in Amman. The security guard was granted diplomatic immunity and returned to Israel.

Adam Rasgon, Anna Ahronheim and Herb Keninon contributed to this report.
Protests erupt after Trump announces Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, December 7, 2017


