Police remove effigy in IDF uniform from building in Haredi neighborhood

By
March 2, 2018 12:58
1 minute read.

Police officers removing the doll from the side of the building. (Police spokesperson)

Police officers removed a doll dressed up in the uniform of an IDF soldier from the side of a building where it was hung in the ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on Friday, the police spokesman's unit stated.

The police received a report about the hanging soldier doll on Friday morning, after which forces stationed in the area promptly located the building and removed the effigy.

An initial investigation revealed that the doll was soaked in flammable liquid, suggesting that whoever hung it intended to set it on fire.

The police stated that they "will not allow any event that has the potential to harm those in uniform, and will act with determination and with all the means necessary in order to locate those responsible for such acts."

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman commented on the incident on Twitter, calling it a "horrifying sight."

"My job as defense minister is to protect [everyone], including the instigators of such acts. [But] my job as a citizen is to fight against them politically. The authorities' job is to put them behind bars."

He added that he expects the leaders of the ultra-Orthodox parties in the Knesset to condemn the incident.

A hanging doll dressed up as a Haredi soldier was removed by the police in Jerusalem on Friday, March 2, 2018 (Police Spokesperson's Unit)

Later that same day, police were alerted about and removed a second doll from Haim Ozer st., also in Jerusalem. This one depicted a Haredi soldier in uniform.

Preexisting tensions between the ultra-Orthodox community and the secular community regarding Haredi military conscription have been rising in recent weeks, as a bill to anchor ultra-Orthodox exemption from military service in the law is currently on the Knesset's agenda.

Liberman, a strong advocate for Haredi conscription, has repeatedly emphasized his party's staunch refusal to support the bill.





