Independent MK announces she is forming new political party

Knesset Member Orly Levy-Abecassis (Independent) announced on Wednesday that she will be forming a new political party to enter the Knesset.



Levy-Abecassis, who left Yisrael Beytenu in 2016, made the announcement while presenting the Population Registry with the list of the founding members of the new party.





"I am emotional about presenting today the list of the founders of my new party," Levy-Abecassis, who is the daughter of former former minister David Levy, said. "Thank you to the thousands who approached me for their support and strength. We are on our way!"Levy-Abecassis followed in the footsteps of her father, who formed the Gesher Party ahead of the 1999 election after a long career in Likud. Gesher ended up joining with Labor to form One Israel under Ehud Barak in that election.Like Gesher, Levy-Abecasis's new party will focus on bridging the gaps between rich and poor and the Center of the country and the periphery.Levy-Abecasis broke off from Yisrael Beytenu in May 2016 when its leader, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman joined the government behind her back and did not give her a portfolio. Because she left her faction but refused to quit the Knesset, Levy-Abecassis is not allowed to run in the next election with any party in the current Knesset."When [Yesh Atid leader Yair] Lapid entered politics, it was legitimate that the son of a politician formed a party and immediately became finance minister," Levy-Abecassis said at the Sderot Conference. "But when I announce - after nine years of receiving awards for my work in the parliament - the journalists doubt whether I can head a party."Speaking at the conference, she said she could best represent the periphery because she grew up in Beit She'an and she is not friends with "tycoons."Levy-Abecassis said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should not fear elections but should fear her new party. She said she would reveal the party's name and platform soon.A family member who answered the phone at the home of David Levy in Beit She'an said everyone in the family was very proud of her but that no one wanted to be interviewed.