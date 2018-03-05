March 05 2018
Tel Aviv-Jerusalem high-speed train delayed to September, eve of Sukkot

The new opening date comes after a six-month delay of its expected unveiling.

The long-awaited high-speed rail between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem is now set to open on the eve of Sukkot – or around September 23, 2018 – Transport Minister Yisrael Katz said on Monday.

The new opening date comes after a six-month delay of its expected unveiling which was scheduled for later this month, the day before Passover eve, March 29.

Katz gave the new date at a meeting of Knesset’s State Control Committee and cited safety concerns as a reason for the delay of the train’s opening.

"The railway management held a discussion with the operating company and the police and they did not approve the operation of the train for safety reasons,” Katz said, as quoted by Maariv. “I decided not to compromise safety, even at the cost of a momentary loss of popularity [for me].”

The postponed rail opening may not surprise many Israelis, already battered by construction-induced traffic and years of concurrent delays.

The high-speed rail line is the first of its kind in Israel, with construction costs tallying some NIS 7 billion ($2 billion). It would considerably cut back congestion between the two cities and ease the commute, as currently, riders are stuck on an hour-long bus.

Trains would make the 56-km. trip at a speedy 160 kph, with plans to operate six trains hourly during rush hour from a new train station built next to Jerusalem’s Central Bus Station.

A state comptroller’s report from October 2017 found that the initial March starting date was optimistic – warning that the train may not operate until December 2019 due to difficulties in electrifying railway lines and ceasing the use of diesel locomotives.

The comptroller also opposed plans to expedite construction and cut regulatory corners, saying it could jeopardize the safety and run-up costs.

A spokesman for the Transportation Ministry declined to comment, forwarding inquiries to Katz’s office.


