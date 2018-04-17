WATCH LIVE: Nefesh B'Nefesh Remembrance Day ceremony in Jerusalem

In honor of Israel's Remembrance Day, Yom Hazikaron, Nefesh B'Nefesh is hosting an English language ceremony for Anglo immigrants to Israel.



The ceremony, held at the First Station Hangar in Jerusalem, is being hosted in cooperation with the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, The Jewish Agency, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael and JNF-USA.





The ceremony, entitled "70 Years of Remembrance," will include a number of notable speakers including Deputy Minister Michael Oren, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh Rabbi Yehoshua Fass; Parents of Koby Mandell z”l, Sherri and Seth Mandell and Staff Sgt. (res.) Sahar Elbaz.