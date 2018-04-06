April 06 2018
|
Nisan, 21, 5778
|
WATCH: Smoke on Gaza's border

Smoke on Gaza's border indicates protesters are burning tires ahead of planned protest meant to take place on Friday.

By
April 6, 2018 10:34
WATCH: Smoke on Gaza's border

Smoke rises from Beit Hanoun Gaza. (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

Smoke is seen rising near the Gaza border on Friday, indicating that Palestinian protesters are burning tires ahead of a planned protest to take place as part of an ongoing massive demonstration effort calling for a 'Right of Return'. 

On March 30 the protests left 17 Palestinians dead and a day of national mourning was declared in the Palestinian Authority after IDF used live rounds and sniper-fire to protect the border-fence. 

Hamas stated that smoke and mirrors will be used by Palestinians to obstruct the vision of IDF snipers, the smoke is meant to be produced by burning 10,000 tires and the mirrors will be used to flash sunlight directly to IDF positions. 

The White House warned Palestinians to stay clear of the security border. 



