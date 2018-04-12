WATCH: Israel at 70 - Big data and the future of Israel

Imagine holding in the palm of your hand processing abilities three million times more powerful than those of your current phone and having access to every bit of information in the world. What would you do with that ability? How would you fulfill the potential that right at your fingertips?



In this video made by White Animation for the Israel 70+ project in honor of Israel's upcoming 70th anniversary of independence, Prof. Alon Peled tells all about the wonders of big data and encourages you to use it to create an amazing future for Israel and the world.





Peled is a leader in the fast-emerging global domain of quantitative studies of open big data. He created a data information system which collects information about data sets published by local, national and federated governments worldwide. It is the largest and most developed global corpus of its kind. Peled was the only social scientist named a Google Faculty Research Fellow in 2013.The Israel 70+ project is comprised of 12 short animations, each shining a light on the future of a major field of life - medicine, autonomous transportation, the job market, food , family, child welfare, Jews in the Diaspora , big data and more, and these videos will air exclusively right here on Jpost.com!