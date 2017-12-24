December 24 2017
|
Tevet, 6, 5778
|
Cops in hospital emergency rooms reduce violence

By
December 24, 2017 17:53

In 2015, a pilot program stationing police in emergency rooms began to operate in six general hospitals.

1 minute read.



hospital

Long empty hospital corridor (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Policemen are stationed in six general hospital emergency rooms to reduce violence against the medical staff, and more will be added to nine more medical centers very soon.

In April 2017, the Committee for the Elimination and Treatment of Violence in the Health System was established under the chairmanship of Prof. Shlomo Mor Yosef, who previously was director-general of the Hadassah Medical Organization and the National Insurance Institute.

The committee formulated a plan of action and recommendations for fighting violence in the health system but has not yet completed its work. As part of the deliberations, a website was opened to hear public proposals and positions.

In 2015, a pilot program stationing police in emergency rooms began to operate in six general hospitals. As expected, their placement caused an increase in complaints against violent patients, visitors and family members in the hospitals in which they were placed.

Last year, the effect of the police presence was already felt by a reduced number of violent incidents. Other hospitals that did not get policemen also took stronger measures against violence, according to the Health Ministry.

The program is moving from being a pilot to a permanent one, with the Israel Police in charge of running it.

At present, the policemen are on duty at Western Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya (one policeman); Rambam Medical Center in Haifa (two); Hillel Jaffe in Hadera (one); Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (one); Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer (one); Wolfson Medical Center in Holon (one) and Assaf Harofeh Medical Center in Tzrifin (two).


December 24, 2017
Israel Academy of Science works to fight migration of scientists and researchers

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH

