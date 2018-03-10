Come Hear Israel’s Defense Minister Talk about the New War with Iran

March 10 2018
|
Adar, 23, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium
The Jerusalem Post Magazine

Magazine

The Jerusalem Post Magazine: Read the latest articles and reviews in The JPost magazine, highlights and special stories. Stay updated with our online Magazine.

Poppy-seed pastries
February 28, 2018
Poppy-seed delights

By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN

LOAD MORE

Two-color chocolate mousse.
October 25, 2017
Grapevine: Broadway in TA

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ramadan Dabash
February 21, 2018
A crack in the wall

By PEGGY CIDOR
The jerusalem report
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut