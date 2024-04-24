Current time in Israel:
Hamas invites Jordan to join war, Israel aid package moves through US Senate
Two killed by alleged Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon's Hanin •Jewish French woman allegedly raped, kidnapped to 'avenge Palestine'
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 133 hostages remain in Gaza
- 37 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says