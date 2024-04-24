Hamas publishes propaganda video of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Hamas published a propaganda video showing Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Wednesday on their Telegram channel.

The Jerusalem Post cannot confirm the date or authenticity of the video.

Hamas has periodically published videos of hostages in an attempt to increase pressure on the Israeli government to agree to its terms and as a form of psychological warfare. In the past, hostages have been forced to read from scripts prepared by the terrorist organization.

In the video, Goldberg-Polin notes that he was hanging out with friends at the Nova Music Festival when Hamas attacked the festival and kidnapped him and his friends, countering claims that Hamas leaders have made in the past that they did not target civilians.

This is a developing story.