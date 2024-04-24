Hamas chief Sinwar exited tunnels, met with terrorists aboveground - report

Hamas's chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, exited the terrorist movement's tunnels and met with the movement's forces aboveground recently, a senior source in Hamas told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Wednesday.

Sinwar "recently inspected areas that witnessed clashes between the resistance and the occupation army, and met some of the movement's fighters on the ground and not in the tunnels," said the source.

The source claimed that Sinwar is "not isolated from reality" where he's hiding, adding that "talk that Sinwar is isolated in the tunnels is nothing but a claim on the part of Netanyahu and his agencies to cover up his failure to achieve the goals declared to the Israeli street and to his allies."

Yahya Sinwar highlighted in a video published by the IDF on February 13, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hostage families say they've found claims Sinwar emerged from tunnels are 'reliable'

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum announced in response to the report that intelligence sources had found that the report that Sinwar emerged from the tunnels under Gaza was "reliable."

"The picture of Sinwar in the streets of Gaza, while the hostages languish in basements, is the picture of Israeli failure," The Hostage and Missing Families Forum said.