Avi Gabbay

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett and Avigdor Liberman will discuss Israel's security challenges on the second day of the 2018 INSS conference.
By DAVID BRUMMER
After latest round of tit-for-tat fire, defense minister compares opposition leaders and rogue terror groups.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Prior to US President Trump's announcement, Palestinians held a mass rally in Gaza that included the burning of Israeli and American flags.
By JTA
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay stressed both security and readiness to negotiate with the Palestinians in his leadership election campaign.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Morning flights halted at Ben-Gurion, public transit to operate as usual.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Critics of Israel's natural gas system have contended that the current reliance on one source is a national security risk.
Lapid: World must recognize Israeli sovereignty
By GIL HOFFMAN
Qui est le nouveau leader du parti travailliste ?
By MARK WEISS
Diplomatic stalemate doesn’t keep politicians from pretending dramatic decisions need to be made soon.
By HERB KEINON
Check out The Jerusalem Post's full list of 50 most influential Jews.
Yair Lapid boosted himself by fighting the left-wing newspaper that the Right loves to hate, writing that Gush Etzion was legally built on state land.
Labor leader Avi Gabbay condemned continued Israeli settlement activity in the West Bank, while calling out Palestinian leaders for continuing to incite their citizens to violence.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Labor and Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay has traveled across the country, taking advantage of the free time that has resulted from not being a Knesset member.
Is the battle about to begin?
Avi Gabbay goes on the offensive, says prime minister's 'criminal house of cards' is crashing down on him.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Lapid responded by calling Gabbay’s comparison of him to Netanyahu “ridiculous.”
Gabbay also castigated hard-line rabbis for their silence in the face of corruption by public officials on the Right.
By JEREMY SHARON
“Many of you are asking - what will happen [in the future]?” Netanyahu said in the video. “So I want to reassure you, there will be nothing, because I know the truth.”
By UDI SHAHAM
“Netanyahu thinks the government in the US will always be Republican, and he is mistaken.”
“There is a corrupt government culture in Israel,” Gabbay stated.
“We don’t choose the American leadership.”
Labor leader on the re-opening of the Israeli embassy in Jordan, "better late than never".
By HAGAY HACOHEN
Education Minister Naftali Bennett: Time to prepare for the next era
Likud calls Ya’alon’s claims ‘obsessive, attention-seeking.’
In the hours after the UN vote on Thursday, the only MKs who criticized Netanyahu and not just the UN were in the Joint List.
Politicians from across the political spectrum came out against the United Nations vote.
The second step is aimed at removing politics from positions in national and local government.
Israeli politicians light up for the Festival of Lights.
“I came in order to listen, to give strength to American Jews, and tell them that for the people of Israel, not everything is political and the nation is completely with them.”
"We will return to power and fix what this government did to harm the critical bond with American Jewry.”
Police probing photos of Rivlin in keffiah
By GIL HOFFMAN,UDI SHAHAM,SHOSHANA KRANISH
Meretz leader Zehava Gal-On said Gabbay had “forgotten what it means to be a human being."
Poll comes after the former prime minister hinted at a political comeback.
Gabbay came under fire last Monday for telling party activists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Beersheba that "the Left forgot what it means to be Jewish."
By ERIC SUMNER
Barak quoted an unknown poll that suggested he could beat Netanyahu.
Former prime minister Ehud Barak, who has said he would not make a political comeback, appears to have changed his mind.
But ironically, to win voters, Gabbay must turn to the Right, not the Left. In fact, he must temporarily forget that his left hand is there.
MK Amir Peretz, who ran against Gabbay in the July 4 Labor leadership race, said he did not accept Gabbay's analysis, noting that Gabbay was a newcomer to the party.
Gabbay's statement set off a storm within the Left, who refuted his claim, and suggested that the Left knows more about being Jewish than the Orthodox do.
Gabbay caused a political uproar when he told Channel 2 in an interview that there was no need to evacuate settlements.
One coalition member after the next says they won’t sit in a government headed by Labor’s leader.
MK Zouheir Bahloul and Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay were scheduled to meet on Wednesday to discuss the crisis over what Gabbay termed "extremist" remarks of Bahloul's.
Labor has a history of quick leadership changes, and no leader has served two consecutive terms in the 21st century.
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay’s spokeswoman said the 50-year-old politician has participated in eight marathons.
Gabbay started off the week by making headlines when he said at a Shabbat cultural event in Beersheba that he would not sit in a coalition with the Joint (Arab) List.
Zionist Union leader says statement on future settlement removal was misframed in the media.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JOY BERNARD
Labor leader Avi Gabbay needs to combat more than current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the popular Likud party – he's also been required to demonstrate basic mastery of English.
Globes revealed that Sa’ad earned an extra NIS 1,000 per month because he had reported that he had a law degree.
Critics of Culture and Sports Minister Miri Regev said she was trying to give a platform to her party leader Netanyahu ahead of what could be an early election.
Israeli politicians react to Tuesday morning's Har Adar terror attack.
By HERB KEINON,GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Prime Minister Netanyahu and Labor leader Avi Gabbay have very different strategies when it comes to international media.
The political developments of the past two weeks underscore how seriously the leaders of Israel’s political parties take the concept of maintaining their base.
Supreme Court has overturned cabinet decisions and legislation in recent months that would have prevented drafting more ultra-Orthodox men.
There are six former IDF chiefs of staff not affiliated with a party, meaning Gabbay has a handful of people to impress.
The changes would give Avi Gabbay the power to select four candidates in realistic slots for the next Knesset.
"You cannot have that dead body vote to resuscitate itself and then make serious legal changes as a zombie."
Livni, Zionist Union Chairman Avi Gabbay and opposition leader Isaac Herzog pressed Guterres on issues ranging from growing Iranian influence in the region to weapons smuggling in southern Lebanon.
Peretz lost to Gabbay in the July 10 Labor leadership race and maintains a large camp in the party. He became the first MK to announce his opposition to the plan.
Meetings with their respective parties may serve to test the men's leadership.
Zionist Union chairman Avi Gabbay wished Netanyahu well, even though he said he was not particularly optimistic.
Despite the opposition’s criticisms, the pro-Netanyahu rally did succeed in galvanizing Netanyahu’s support within the Likud.
“His proposal goes against the DNA of the party, but Labor must change its DNA to win."
Labor Party leader Avi Gabbay does not have the power he wants in his new post.
Former prime minister and Labor chairman Ehud Barak and current party leader Avi Gabbay address recent rumors of political partnership.
Labor Party chairman Avi Gabbay announced his intended changes for the party during Sunday’s Labor faction meeting at its Tel Aviv headquarters.
New Labor head Avi Gabbay spoke out against Netanyahu's rally rhetoric.
Sa’ar, Lapid, Bennett and Gabbay about tied as best post-Netanyahu PM candidate – but Likud voters like Bennett best.
It would appear that in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's eyes, those who are not with him are against him.
Avi Gabbay succeeded in tapping in to a powerful desire for change, which he hopes will take him all the way to Balfour.
The number of world leaders who made time to meet with the new head of Labor is nil, those who do meet Labor figures meet with opposition leader Isaac Herzog.
"We have seen decisions made haphazardly without taking into account strategic considerations and the needs of our partners in the Middle East."
Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid is backing out of his criticism of the new leader of Labor party, Avi Gabbay.
“There is interest in the world in the new spirit Gabbay has inspired.”
Protests held Saturday nights outside the home of Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit in favor of Netanyahu’s indictment have been gathering steam in recent weeks.
Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sarah Netanyahu embarked on a state visit to France on Saturday as demonstrations accusing the Israeli leader of corruption entered week 33.
“You cannot run in the oldest party in Israel and say you are the new and fresh thing,” Lapid said, in remarks that sounded uncharacteristically unrehearsed.
Lawmaker from the opposition Labor party presents his own diplomatic plan to UN chief, representatives from almost 100 countries, including Arab and Muslim states.
Malcolm Hoenlein is the executive vice chairman of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Here's a breakdown of what Israelis are searching, tweeting, and watching.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
Herzog, who was defeated last week in the Labor primary leadership elections, is considering Gabbay's offer to remain as the head of the party.
After Gabbay was elected to the Labor leadership on Monday, polls show the centrist union gaining popularity, though still trailing Likud.
Separating fact from fiction about Avi Gabbay.
Both Labor leader-elect Avi Gabbay and French President Macron have political careers that are less than a decade old.
By ISABEL FEINSTEIN
Newly elected Labor leader vows to double party membership before next elections.
What does the future have in store for the new head of the Labor party, Avi Gabbay?
When the results were announced, Gabbay supporters in blue shirts hugged each other and screamed "ooh ah, who is coming? The next prime minister!"
The new opposition leader’s uniqueness lies not in his social roots, but in his corporate career and political virginity.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
From the state visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Avi Gabbay gaining leadership of the Israeli Labor party.
By STEVE LINDE
Though I never had any illusions that Kahlon was anything other than a staunch right-winger, I am extremely disappointed that he has joined the choir delegitimizing the political Left.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Avi, you and your advisers are wrong, dead wrong!
By GARY COHEN
The first time I felt uncomfortable with Gabbay’s reaction to what seemed to him like a controversial issue was when he stated unequivocally that he had never voted for Likud.
The Labor Party led the settlement projects in the Jordan Valley and in the Sinai Desert, and it annexed east Jerusalem and built Ramat Eshkol, Gilo, Ramot and Armon Hanatziv.
As a former international athlete I would find it inconceivable to compete without the flag of my county on my vest (“Blueand- white judokas barred from fighting for Israel,” October 17).
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Israelis, while having very uncomfortable feelings about the moral character of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are comforted by Netanyahu’s positions on issues of national security.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Shimon Peres was the initiator of Israel’s defense industries when it was difficult for the nascent state to obtain military equipment from abroad.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Netanyahu is laboring despite his probes, while Gabbay labors despite Labor.
By DAVID RICCI
An open letter to Avi Gabbay.
By DANNY ORBACH
