Hebrew University

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Israeli artist Ariel Efraim Ashbel is celebrating the songs of the late Egyptian singer Oum Kalthoum.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
All the plutonium used on Earth is artificially produced in nuclear reactors. Still, it turns out that it is also produced in nature.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Hebrew University stands to benefit from the latest sale, since Einstein bequeathed his estate, including the use of his image, to the Jerusalem institution.
By JTA
Friends seek answers as Limmud FSU opens Wiesel Memorial Exhibition at Hebrew University.
By STEVE LINDE
The controversy playing out at the University of California reflects a broader clash between pro-Israel groups and Palestinian rights activists over what constitutes legitimate criticism of Israel.
By REUTERS
Après avoir bouleversé le domaine de la sécurité routière, l’entreprise israélienne dessine
la conduite de demain
By SHLOMO MAITAL
Jay Fineberg at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Racah Institute of Physics to unravel the complex physical processes that take place during fracture in microscopic detail and in real time.
A joint project between the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found a protein circuit that can target cancerous cells and leave healthy ones alone.
The Jerusalem-based team looked for ways to integrate all system components, including light sources and detectors, on-chip at the nanoscale.
Adding a dimension ... or two
“Our faculty is unique," Ben-Yehuda said, "Only with the cooperation of all sectors can we train the next generation."
The innovative work pays tribute to Einstein.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Obesity can cause structural and functional changes in the kidneys, which may help explain why individuals with obesity face much higher risk of chronic kidney disease and kidney failure.
Israeli scientists at the Weizmann Institute and Hebrew University have made new discoveries.
Hebrew University study says information on the epidemic was at too high a reading level.
The breakthrough in Jerusalem may help doctors around the globe detect genetic abnormalities early.
2017 Kaye Innovation Award won by Phd student Suaad Abd Elhadi for novel diagnostic tool.
While wild fisheries have been declining for the last 20 years, aquaculture has become the world’s fastest-growing food-producing sector.
Goldblum’s algorithm has already solved many problems related to understanding various biological systems such as protein flexibility, proteins- small molecules interactions and more.
Many bacteria have developed resistance to antibiotics due to overuse.
Recognizing the importance of miR-211 could open new avenues for diagnosing and interfering with epilepsy.
Much remains to be learned, including by doctors and medical students, about chronic pain. A Hebrew University symposium recently discussed why.
There are creative ways to educate future doctors to think and not memorize, according to a recent Jerusalem symposium
About 500,000 people around the world have been hurt by mine-inflicted injuries.
“The university is committed to the professional training and orderly studies of the students and will do its utmost to minimize harm to them,” the university spokesman said.
Hebrew University research offers insight on how children learn to share.
Of 219 Clore Scholarship recipients from 1992 to 2012, more than 20 are still in postdoc research positions abroad, while 67% are now teaching and doing research at Israeli universities.
Scientists still don’t have a good understanding of the metabolic interplay between viruses and the organisms they infect
Prof. Raymond Kaempfer and colleagues have produced what is described as “landmark” research paper.
Although intuitively we assume that these two phenomena overlap, the link has never been proven scientifically.
The first of its kind in Israel, the program aims to provide professional training in the growth, production, analysis and management of wine, the university said.
By SHARON UDASIN
The loss of small nucleolar RNAs is associated with a number of diseases, including Prader-Willi syndrome, in which victims have insatiable appetites, and several forms of cancers.
Initiative to mark scientist’s legacy, promote scientific education
Bees can shift their foraging effort toward resources that complement nutritional deficits, Hebrew University scientists discover.
“The ability to freeze organs and thaw them without damaging them would be revolutionary in terms of our chances to save lives,” expert says.
The typical HIPPY curriculum consists of storybooks and activity books, according to the program.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Hebrew University student activists take up the banner to conserve Mitzpe Neftoah, a major city green lung.
By ORRI J. AVRAHAM
Adults who on average ate two tomatoes or more and three portions of fresh fruit a day had a slower decline in lung function.
The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is one of Israel’s oldest and most prestigious academic institutions.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The prize committee wrote that Prof. Lubotzky is one of the world’s leading researchers in group theory.
In Biblical Hebrew, there were approximately 7,000 words. Modern Hebrew has approximately 33,000 words.
By EYTAN HALON
Education Minister Naftali Bennett approved the recommendation of the prize committee headed by Prof. Yoav Benjamini.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett approved the recommendation of the prize committee headed by Prof. Eitan Steinberg.
Tel Aviv University, the Hebrew University and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology all ranked in the top 50 in the 2018 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings released this week.
According to the laws of war, whether a violation of the law occurred or not is supposed to depend strictly on the information the military commander in question had at the time he gave the order.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
By MICHAL GALANTI
Dr. Marta Weinstock-Rosin is a professor emeritus at Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s School of Pharmacy-Institute for Drug Research,
By NEFESH B NEFESH
Veteran educators discuss how they helped change Israel’s school system from the inside out
By NOA AMOUYAL
The archeologists said the new discovery came to light with the help of camera-equipped drones, a new technology that has become part of their tool box in recent years.
The university hosted a conference that featured an organization which promotes BDS, much to the chagrin of Im Tirzu.
By SARAH LEVI
Three Israeli universities were ranked in the top 100 of the most innovative universities in the world in the Reuters’ annual list.
The police studied the most effective problem-oriented community policing theories and implemented them into practice.
The remains are estimated to be 9 million years old.
Only 5% of the 271 assaults were reported to the police.
Hebrew University — and other institutions of higher education nationwide — face stark budgetary prospects.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The conference was organized by Bar-Ilan University Prof. Aaron Demsky, an expert in the field of Jewish names.
A doctoral candidate made an unprecedented discovery during excavations in the Hula Valley.
Members of Knesset have wildly conflicting opinions.
By UDI SHAHAM
Dr. Ofer Cassif of Hebrew University faces heavy criticism after his students leaked a video recording from his political science class.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Bennett received the draft of the code last week, and it will be brought the Council for Higher Education for approval.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Quantum information research is one of the hottest areas in 21st-century science, promising dramatic improvements in computation speed based on the universe's smallest particles.
The 14,500-sq.-m. center includes state-of-the-art labs, classrooms, an innovative imaging center and areas for biological and preclinical research.
The rankings place the Hebrew University among the top 15% of the 980 higher education institutions surveyed by QS.
Research shows that Neanderthals in Northern Israel were a resilient population before modern humans arrived from Africa 60,000 years ago.
Education minister says decision to sing "Hatikva" cannot be influenced by hurt feelings of Arab students.
"This exciting excavation is the closest we’ve come to discovering new Dead Sea scrolls in 60 years," says researcher.
Stanford University topped the list with 51 alumni responsible for founding startup firms worth more than $1 billion.
Fraternity has chapters at 190 colleges, more than 90,000 living alumni.
By GIL HOFFMAN
‘Annie’ comes to Beit Hillel at The Hebrew University.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Can philosophy forge pathways through one of the world’s most divided hot spots? Two professors of philosophy – one Palestinian, the other Israeli – weigh in.
By TERRANCE MINTNER
The decline is a continuing decline from previous years.
There are a number of what they term “anti-Israel” NGOs on the list of organizations where students can intern, including B’Tselem.
The university accused the government bodies of “ignoring past agreements” and “preventing the opening of the academic year.”
Tel Aviv University and Technion come in at 22nd and 76th respectively.
The Technion - Israeli Institute of Technology ranked 137th while Ben Gurion University of the Negev ranked 358th. Bar Ilan University and Haifa University rounded out the list of Israeli universities ranking in at 503th and 747th respectively.
These are the fourth annual Asia University Rankings by the Times Higher Education which ranks the top 200 institutions in Asia.
Rivlin will be among eleven recipients of honorary doctorates in recognition of their contributions to society.
Prof. David Shulman said he debated whether or not to accept the Israel Prize due to the "deteriorating situation" of the "Right, which is continuing the occupation."
The ranking was a decrease from 11 in 2015.
“In naming our School of Education in his honor, we wish to acknowledge the profound influence he had on our university, and his lifelong passion for education and the institutions he built.”
Last month, six members of the Council for Higher Education announced their resignation in the wake of a growing rift between members of academia and Bennett.
Some claim that acts of vandalism on Israeli campuses are fueled by antisemitic professors.
Neurobiologist Professor Idan Segev shares some of his insights into the workings of the human mind.
By SUSAN GOODMAN
Avraham Infeld urges the Jewish People to rally together and fix the world.
It is true that some ideas promulgated by economists have been destructive – such as the idea that turning people loose in free unregulated markets somehow turns out for the best.
With the Diaspora shrinking, Judaism splintering, and antisemitism resurging, the Zionist vision that challenged Herzl’s can return as the Jewish nation’s new glue.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Dr. Oren Gutfeld uncovers stolen antiquities near Qumran.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
Could a lack of Omega-3 be playing a role in the loss of bee colonies worldwide?
The 2017 subject rankings are based on the number of research articles in top-tier journals.
The real question is: what kind of “washing” is it called when Palestinians hijack crucial social issues and use them as a platform to advance their own agenda?
By YOSEFF SHACHOR
Harvey Weinstein certainly should be held to account for his actions.
By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yediot Aharanot’s and Ynet’s investigative team spent months tracking Yosefi, and eventually sent him an undercover reporter who told him that she was pregnant by a married man.
A university is meant to be an intellectual community in pursuit of truth
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Something smells at Hebrew U.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR