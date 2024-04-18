Hebrew U prof. who denied October 7 crimes arrested on suspicion of incitement

Hebrew University professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of incitement, according to Kan 11. She was transferred to the crime-fighting unit for investigation to decide whether she would be kept in custody or if she would be released. They are also determining if she is released, what kind of conditions she should be released under.

The lecturer accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and denied the sexual abuse during the October 7 massacre.

According to Kan 11, the Israel Police asked the prosecutor's office at the beginning of April to approve a criminal investigation against Shalhoub-Kevorkian on suspicion of incitement. Initially, she had been suspended from her position at Hebrew University; however, after she apologized and clarified that sexual abuse did indeed occur on October 7, she was reinstated.