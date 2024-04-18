Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Hebrew U prof. who denied October 7 crimes arrested on suspicion of incitement

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 18, 2024 17:42

Hebrew University professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of incitement, according to Kan 11. She was transferred to the crime-fighting unit for investigation to decide whether she would be kept in custody or if she would be released. They are also determining if she is released, what kind of conditions she should be released under.

The lecturer accused Israel of genocide in Gaza and denied the sexual abuse during the October 7 massacre. 

According to Kan 11, the Israel Police asked the prosecutor's office at the beginning of April to approve a criminal investigation against Shalhoub-Kevorkian on suspicion of incitement. Initially, she had been suspended from her position at Hebrew University; however, after she apologized and clarified that sexual abuse did indeed occur on October 7, she was reinstated. 

UN Security Council to vote Thursday on Palestinian UN membership
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 05:09 PM
US, Israel to hold virtual meeting Thursday on Rafah
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 04:29 PM
Russia convicts hypersonic scientist with treason and jails him
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 03:15 PM
Senior Hamas official: Hamas did not withdraw from talks, no impasse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 02:19 PM
Air pollution high as dust from Africa blows over Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 09:50 AM
IDF strikes terror targets in southern Lebanon overnight, two terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 09:19 AM
Israel not expected to attack Iran until after Passover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 07:05 AM
IDF strikes terrorist targets in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 02:39 AM
Algeria gives UNRWA $15 mln as exceptional fund, state TV says
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 01:51 AM
EU to widen Iran sanctions, including drones, missiles
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 01:14 AM
Palestinian FA's request to exclude Israel to be discussed at FIFA
By HAIM ISEROVICH
04/18/2024 01:02 AM
US Senate dismisses House Republican impeachment charge of Mayorkas
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 11:42 PM
US ship helping build Gaza port catches fire, returns home
By HAIM ISEROVICH
04/17/2024 11:38 PM
Cruz accuses Biden administration of funding Iran's attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 10:21 PM
Biden supports House aid bills for Israel and Ukraine
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/17/2024 10:07 PM