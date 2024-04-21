Jerusalem Post
BEIT HILLEL at Hebrew University puts on ‘Fame.’ (20/4/2024) (photo credit: JOEY TABAK)
MUST DANCE

Beit Hillel's Theater Workshop presents 'Fame': A triumph amid conflict and perseverance

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF   APRIL 21, 2024 06:08

The Beit Hillel Theater Workshop at Hebrew University will be putting on the classic show Fame – The Musical at Jerusalem’s Rachel Simon Hillel Theater from May 26-June 3.

Just a few short months ago it didn’t seem like this show was going to happen,” said co-director Gabriela Mischel, referring to the October 7 attack and Gaza war.

“When we returned to rehearsals, I was among the hesitant. How could we be producing a show during such complex times? But when I saw how healing this experience was for the cast, having an outlet to creatively express their feelings, I realized that we had a unique opportunity to share that with others.”

Theater amid conflict

Michael Berl, founding director of the Beit Hillel Theater Workshop, added that several actors who auditioned and were accepted for the production had to bow out due to army service, while others have been released in time to rejoin the show.

“Our actors and dancers worked under the strain of the ongoing nationwide conflict and displayed a passionate love of the theater experience and the perseverance to perform. As we perform, we will carry the additional responsibility of raising morale and spirits,” he said.



