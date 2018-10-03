Peace process

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
White House peace team rejects deadlines as it prepares an 'architecture' for serious negotiations.
By MICHAEL WILNER
PA President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel and the US were “closing the door on the two-state solution.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Abbas has called on Russia and a number of other states and organizations to undertake the role of mediating such a multilateral peace process.
By ADAM RASGON
Palestinian official claims: “...we did not refuse any offer for negotiations that seek to implement the two-state solution."
It will be the first meeting between senior Israeli and Palestinian officials since the US recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Palestinian president has a history of jettisoning the peace process, when he feels like it, says president of the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs Dore Gold.
This comes as Saudi King Salman announced last week the creation of a new anti-corruption committee chaired by bin Salman.
By ERIC SUMNER
Abbas’s meeting with the Saudi prince came a day after he met with Saudi King Salman.
Since President Donald Trump assumed office in the United States, Egyptian officials have met with American, Palestinian and Israeli officials to discuss the peace process.
Whereas previous Israeli leaders overcame their contentious histories, the Palestinians remain unwilling to move past a culture of "martyrdom."
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Greenblatt stood by Israel in a statement on the Palestinian unity deal, saying that "any Palestinian government must commit to nonviolence."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,HERB KEINON
PLO Ambassador to the UN states that the Palestinians are actively joining world bodies as a state and plan to carry down that diplomatic path despite the stagnant peace talks.
By ALLYN FISHER-ILAN
The US president has yet to achieve a significant breakthrough in the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, and a new poll suggests that latter have very little faith that he will.
US president breaks from protocol in approach to talks with the PA.
By MICHAEL WILNER,ADAM RASGON,HERB KEINON
UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov says he is appalled by the fact that the attack was glorified as 'heroic' and that the reaction should instead be explicit condemnation of such violence.
By JOY BERNARD
"The only way to real peace is to make clear from the start that Jerusalem is not a matter for negotiations."
Chinese special envoy to the Middle East, Gong Xiaosheng, made the remarks during a meeting Monday night with PA President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Days after arriving in Israel, America's new envoy reportedly says the US is also not making the demand.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
“Abbas won’t deliver the goods. There isn’t anyone on their side who can. Trump is looking for a deal. But there is no partner for a deal.”
Another Trump aide lays out the president's "disruptive" approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the eve of Abbas's visit to Washington.
By REUTERS
“History will judge Netanyahu on that failure, unfortunately,” says opposition leader.
Jordanian King Abudllah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi were also reportedly at the summit in Aqaba and met separately with Kerry.
Among those present at the demonstration were Israel's ambassador to France and the president of the French-Jewish umbrella organization CRIF.
By RINA BASSIST
Trump's promise to relocate the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would upend decades of US policy.
By ERIC J. LYMAN
Israel has opposed the initiative, which it believes supports Palestinian attempts to use the international community to dictate the terms of a final peace deal.
“We are deeply interested in the peace and stability and the challenges in this part of the world.”
In his first ever interview with Palestinian media Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman spoke of a two state solution and military infrastructure in Hamas.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,LAHAV HARKOV
Meeting attended by delegations from four governments marks one of the highest level public interactions between Israelis and Palestinians in the last two years.
Netanyahu's representative told Putin's Jerusalem representative that the proposed meeting between the two in Moscow will have to be postponed, according to PA president.
Netanyahu's office said earlier on Monday the prime minister was considering an offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to host the talks between the Israeli leader and Abbas.
By HERB KEINON
"People in the government are asking the question what can we do to keep the two-state solution alive, and they're generating ideas," says senior US official.
French envoy presents further information on initiative to convene a peace conference in Paris this coming summer, with the aim of relaunching the stagnant diplomatic process.
Retired veteran statesman tells TIME magazine that Arab suspicion over the Dimona nuclear center helped bring about the 1993 agreements on the peace process.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Bill to pay damages for land lost to Palestinian Authority passes early vote.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Prince Turki al-Faisal issues unusual 10-minutes pre-recorded interview in video aired at conference sponsored by Israeli newspaper.
Hotovely remarks on convening last week in Amman between Interior Minister Shalom and PLO chief negotiator Erekat.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Chief PLO negotiator says he does not expect long-frozen negotiation to resume in the near future.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Après des années d'enlisement, un espoir de paix entre Israéliens et Palestiniens
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
The facts on the ground – the actions and declarations for and against a more “halachic” direction – bring to mind the situation eight years ago.
By PEGGY CIDOR
For Netanyahu, the Oval Office has never been a warm place where you go to forget about your troubles in the company of a sympathetic friend. Today it is.
The Israeli prime minister is teetering on the edge of renewed diplomatic efforts, but by making sure to remain as neutral as possible, he's really not saying anything at all.
By BEN CASPIT
Zionist Union leader says statement on future settlement removal was misframed in the media.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JOY BERNARD
Special representative Jason Greenblatt will return to Israel in early October.
"I actually think that with the ability of Bibi, and frankly with the other side, I really think we have a chance."
Mladenov says Gaza could destroy any nascent process, and issue keeps him up at night.
Washington's lead international negotiator visits holy site during his four-day trip to push for peace.
UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov warned that Israel was not abiding by UN resolutions as Netanyahu boasts of the construction of a new settlement for Amona evacuees.
Play on Israeli-Palestinian negotiations wins honor while Bette Midler, Ben Platt nab awards at the star-studded and Jewish-studded event.
By AMY SPIRO
Speaking at the annual JPost conference, opposition leader Isaac Herzog hails Trump's "impeccable" handling of the diplomatic process so-far.
By GIL HOFFMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
New report issued by the British Parliament's International Relations Committee calls for the UK to alter its Mideast policy, criticizes Trump leadership as "mercurial and unpredictable."
"Prime Minister Bettel has invited me to Luxembourg, and he said the Palestinians might also come there," Netanyahu says in joint press conference with visiting European counterpart.
Opposition blasts signing of a new coalition deal that brings the far-right Yisrael Beytenu party into the government.
The meeting is especially significant since Israel suspended contact with the EU regarding the peace process last month.
Faaborg-Andersen made distinction in Tuesday interview between terrorism in Europe and in Israel, radio station clarifies.
Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital will likely be followed by more countries whose drive to block Islamism may be greater than their faith in an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Special 50-Year Anniversary Series: Along with land, Israel finds itself in control of a population it had no intention of governing before the war.
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
Nine rounds of UN peace talks between the warring sides of the Syrian Civil War have made little progress toward ending the civil war in which hundreds of thousands have been killed and 11 million.
Minister says 25% of Turkish exports to the Gulf go through Israel, and Jordan exports 20% of its goods via the Haifa port.
A revealing, off-the-record conversation with interns leaks to the press.
The American envoy took to Facebook on Sunday to post some photographs of optimism.
After Colombia was dropped from a list of favorites for the prestigious award, pundits speculate about possible laureates.
It is possible to make headway if the PA leadership is willing to be pragmatic and put aside its extreme rhetoric.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
There will never be peace while the Arabs and Muslims and mainly the Palestinians are denied the national and religious rights in Jerusalem.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Current donor efforts to prop up the Palestinian economy, while well intentioned and much needed, are no substitute for the internal participatory systems of transparency and accountability.
By OWEN KIRBY
Palestinian colonialism means the Palestine cause is one that liberals must condemn and shun.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
Peace and innovation must be intertwined. Peace diplomacy has to adapt to social and scientific progress.
By URI SAVIR
Implementable agreements on the core issues that will positively impact realities on the ground for both sides will serve as the best corridor to confronting the narrative issues.
The shake-up in the Middle East in the wake of the “Arab Spring” has created new opportunities for cooperation between Israel and some of its neighbors.
Then, as now, the responsibility for implementing this vision was placed entirely on Israel’s shoulders, as the party with “all of the power,” from the dominant European perspective.
By Gerald Steinberg