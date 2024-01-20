EU to hold rotating talks with Israel, Saudi, PA, Jordan and Egypt FMs

European Union foreign ministers plan to hold back-to-back meetings in Brussels on Monday with their counterparts from Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt as well as with the Secretary General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The talks, which will occur within the context of the EU foreign ministers monthly meeting, will include a focus on the Gaza war including the humanitarian situation in the enclave and the importance of a Day After plan for the enclave.

According to the EU, the ministers will discuss “a possible peace plan and peace conference and the need for concrete steps to revive the two-state solution, including through continued support for the Palestinian Authority.”

The importance of securing the release of the 132 hostages held in Gaza, the Houthi threat on Red Sea shipping, and the overall danger of regional escalation, will also be on the agenda.

EU foreign policy chief who visited Israel in November has called for the bloc of 27 European countries to become more actively involved in pursuing a two-state resolution to the conflict. EU FOREIGN Policy Chief Josep Borrell addresses a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, last week. Borrell has condemned Israel, claiming there is no evidence of wrong-doing by the seven NGOs closed by Israel. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

EU holds firm to two-state solution

The EU holds that this resolution must be based on the pre-1967 lines with east Jerusalem as the capital of a Palestinian state.

Borrell has spoken, including on Friday, of the possibility that a resolution to the conflict must be imposed on Israelis and Palestinians.

"We only believe a two-state solution imposed from the outside would bring peace even though Israel insists on the negative," he said Friday during a speech at the University of Valladolid.

He also charged that Israel had financed the creation of Hamas, publicly contradicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has denied such allegations.

Opponents of the Israeli government and some global media have accused Netanyahu's government of boosting Gaza rulers Hamas for years, including by allowing Qatari financing of Gaza.

"Yes, Hamas was financed by the government of Israel in an attempt to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by Fatah," Borrell said.

Israel has criticized different countries, including Borrell's native Spain, for what it says is showing sympathy for Hamas.

Separately the EU on Friday imposed asset freezes and travel bans on six people it said were linked to Hamas, under a new sanctions regime targeting the Palestinian militant group.

The EU already listed Hamas as a terrorist organization but moved to create a legal framework focused on the group after its deadly attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7.

The list could be widened to target "all those who support, materially or financially," Hamas or Islamic Jihad, another militant Islamist group operating mainly in the Gaza strip which took part in October's assault, said the Council of the European Union, which represents the bloc's member states.

The Council listed those sanctioned as Sudan-based financier Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, Nabil Chouman, the former's son Khaled Chouman, senior Hamas financier Rida Ali Khamis, senior Hamas operative Musa Dudin and Algeria-based financier Aiman Ahmad Al Duwaik.

Arms trading, supporting actions undermining the stability or security of Israel, and involvement in serious humanitarian law or human rights breaches were cited as possible reasons for sanctioning.

"The new sanctions framework shall apply until 19 January 2025. It shall be kept under constant review and renewed or amended as appropriate," the Council said in a press release.

A senior EU official earlier on Friday said the first batch of sanctioned individuals was linked to providing funds to the group.