'You're hurting the Palestinian cause': Gazan peace activist condemns campus protests

Palestinian peace activist Hamza Howidy spoke about his opposition to the campus protests in America, which he claims are “hurting the Palestinian cause,” in a Newsweek report last week.

Howidy, originally from Gaza City, has spoken out against Hamas for many years. He was arrested and tortured several times in Gaza for speaking out against Hamas.

While Howidy advocates for Palestinian liberation and freedom for the people in Gaza, he wrote that the manner in which many gather to voice their support for Palestinians does more to hurt the cause than help it.

Condemning the Hamas atrocities would be the most beneficial for Palestinians

Howidy also spoke out against campus protestors who called to globalize the intifada and against their antisemitic chanting. “They are not concerned with protecting Palestinians. They are out in their tents because of a hatred of Jews and Israelis," he said.

STUDENTS HOLD a protest encampment in support of Palestinians on the Columbia University campus, in New York City, this week. (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

The activists fail to address Hamas terrorism

“Where were these caring young people when Hamas took over Gaza and slaughtered hundreds of Gazans, or when Hamas held 2 million Gazans captive for more than 17 years? Why didn't they speak out about the fact that Hamas led Gazans into this conflict, which resulted in more than 30,000 dead and 80,000 injured, according to Gazan municipal authorities?” he wrote.

Waves of protests have hit college campuses in the US in recent weeks. Many students in pro-Palestine groups such as SJP have formed encampments on school grounds. There have been reports of violent incidents against Jewish and Israeli students, including one woman being stabbed in the eye by a flag pole.

“Being pro-peace does not imply accepting your country's occupation,” Howidy wrote in an X post. “It implies that you want the occupation to end via peace efforts and negotiations, not through violence.”

“Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine has no place for peace activists," Howidy concluded.