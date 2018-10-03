Yigal Amir

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
A travers l’analyse des motivations de l’assassin d’Yitzhak Rabin, Israël a longtemps cherché à comprendre comment il avait pu engendrer un tel fils
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Dalia Rabin maintient vivante la flamme de l’héritage paternel en dirigeant le centre Itzhak Rabin.
By ROBERT SLATER
State considers moving Rabin assassin to coupled segregation; Shin Bet opposes, says he poses risk of ideological indoctrination to inmates.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Physicians for Human Rights objects to "psychological damage" caused by solitary confinement of Yitzhak Rabin's assassin.
Petition is not the first, so there’s no reason for sensationalized reports, says Deputy State Attorney for Special Tasks Shai Nitzam.
By DAN IZENBERG
Moshe Lador dismisses request to cancel conviction of Rabin assassin Yigal Amir's girlfriend, found guilty of falling to prevent incident.
Rabin assassin: No other prisoner in Israeli history has been kept in solitary confinement as long as me, including Palestinians terrorists.
"A defense team is being set up to prepare and submit a request for a retrial for Yigal Amir."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,ARIK BENDER
Israel marks 22 years since the assassination of late premier Yitzhak Rabin in a mass rally.
By MAX SCHINDLER
In an interview with radio station 103FM, Larisa Trembovler stated that what she regards as a political assassination is one intended to change the leadership.
Why are we so afraid of talking about the prime minister’s assassin’s views and what does this have to do with the Ashkenazi-Mizrahi tensions that still haunt us today?
‘There was no conspiracy – there was just a single man who managed to get close to Rabin and kill him,’ says MK Shai
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The film was broadcast just 24 hours before the keynote rally in memory of the slain premier at the Tel Aviv square that bears his name on Saturday.
Assassin’s brother arrested for Facebook post targeting head of state.
By BEN HARTMAN
Artist who documented the historic trial through drawings recalls "the man who killed Rabin, laughing."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Brother of Yigal Amir writes post after Rivlin had said he would never pardon Rabin's assassin.
The former American president was close with slain PM Yitzhak Rabin.
By JTA
Culture Minister Regev revokes funding for Al-Midan theater amidst a wide range of reactions.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
Regev revokes funding for Al-Midan Theater; Rivlin calls for calm in storm surrounding freedom of culture and art
The film, Beyond the Fear, features interviews with Amir’s relatives, including his wife, Larissa, and his mother, Geula Amir.
By MAARIV ONLINE
Israel Prison Service has not received Yigal Amir's petition but says they will only respond in court.
"We, sadly, cannot bring back Yitzhak [Rabin]. But the hope for peace, we must bring back," says Israel's former president.
'Beyond the Fear'shows how Larisa Trembovler overcame both the objections of people around her and her own fears marrying Yigal Amir.
By BERNARD DICHEK
Dan Ephron examines the context and aftermath of the assassination of Yitzhak Rabin.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
"During Rabin’s tenure, Israeli society boasted its freedom of expression, and opposing sides freely expressed their opinions."
By URI SAVIR
Only Israeli judges possess infallible preternatural penetrating powers to ferret out a girl’s deepest and darkest secrets.
By SARAH HONIG
Tens of thousands gather in Tel Aviv for rally marking 18 years to assassination of former premier.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, BEN HARTMAN
ABC News says unnamed prisoner who hanged himself in Ayalon Prison in 2010 may be Australian recruited decade earlier into Mossad; Israeli ambassador meets with Australian Shadow Foreign Affairs Minister over matter.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND BEN HARTMAN
According to 'Foreign Correspondent' program anonymous prisoner who hung himself in Ayalon Prison in 2010, may be an Australian who was recruited into Mossad; was allegedly kept in same isolation cell as Rabin killer Yigal Amir.
Poll conducted 4 days ahead of election finds Netanyahu's party lose a seat to Bayit Yehudi, Livni lose a seat to Yesh Atid.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Poll conducted following publication of harsh criticism of Netanyahu attributed to Obama; Labor predicted to receive 17 seats, Bayit Yehudi 13; Bennett rejects endorsement from Rabin assassin, Yigal Amir.
This is the first time a national- religious youth movement is taking part in the annual event.
By JEREMY SHARON
In first interview since his release from prison, brother of Rabin's murderer expresses no regret, says he was following halacha.
Accomplice to the Rabin murder and brother of assassin Yigal Amir, takes to Facebook to highlight "open questions."
Prison Service says Rabin assassin will be moved to a cell with two to four carefully selected prisoners.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Residents of settlement where Amir to spend weekend hang signs reading "thou shall not kill,"; Yacimovich reacts to Hagai Amir's release with "nausea, disgust."
Chief rabbi decries Hagai Amir's lack of remorse for involvement in Rabin murder upon release from jail; Labor MKs honor Rabin.
By BEN HARTMAN AND JPOST.COM STAFF
Amir walks out of Ayalon Prison a free man, after serving a 16-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a firearm for his part in the Rabin assassination; activists protest outside gate.
Amir was sentenced to 16 years for conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a firearm for his part in the Rabin assassination.
At memorial, president declares late PM as one of the great leaders of Israel: "He paved path to peace, history will respect his memory."
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Security guard who caught vandal tells 'Post': I saw him throw paint and
grabbed him; suspect released with restraining order from Tel Aviv.
Yitzhak Rabin's assassin has been in solitude for 15 years; judge says he is 'an object of admiration' to extremist factions.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Prisons Services to monitor Rabin’s assassin’s biweekly sessions.
State prosecutors say search is on for inmate who can study Jewish texts with Amir once every two weeks.
Possible change is to allow Rabin's assassin to meet with another prisoner once in two weeks; Amir had rejected "coupled segregation."
Judges write that Rabin's killer should be allowed short visits with other prisoners to hold prayer minyan.
Survey asking Israeli Jewish society questions regarding traumatic events in country’s past finds higher than expected levels of forgiveness.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Former PM’s true legacy is Israel’s struggle for secure and defensible borders,
and great wariness of Palestinian statehood.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
The elections are over. The Likud- Beytenu slate won the most votes and Binyamin Netanyahu will remain Israel’s prime minister.
By DANIEL TAUBER
My parents taught me that killing is wrong, especially to settle an argument. So why did some of my friends say it was okay to kill Yitzhak Rabin?
By SHALEV FRIEDMAN
Just as I fast on Tzom Gedalya each year, I also fast on the 12th of Heshvan, the anniversary of Rabin’s assassination.
By ILAN BLOCH
We don’t seem to have learned much during the decade and a half since Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination.
By LIAT COLLINS