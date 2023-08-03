The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Religious Zionist rabbis call to boycott Strauss Group products

The letter was issued after the Strauss Group announced it would stop advertising on Channel 14 after right-wing pundit Ari Shamai called for Yigal Amir's release, who murdered Yitzhak Rabin.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 21:06

Updated: AUGUST 3, 2023 21:07
THE STRAUSS Elite candy factory in Nazareth. (photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)
THE STRAUSS Elite candy factory in Nazareth.
(photo credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

A group of Religious Zionist rabbis penned a letter calling on the general public to not purchase products from the Strauss Group manufacturer, Hebrew media reported on Thursday.

The letter was issued after the Strauss Group announced it would stop advertising on Channel 14 after right-wing pundit Ari Shamai called on the platform for Yigal Amir's release. Amir murdered former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and is currently serving a life sentence. 

Strauss stated that they stopped their advertising also due to "various offensive statements, repeated over and over in the programs broadcast on the channel." After the announcement,  Channel 14 addressed Strauss on Wednesday with a letter in which the channel claims the manufacturing company acted in illegal conduct.

"We are appalled by Strauss' decision to use their political power to impose a political agenda on public opinion in Israel," the rabbis' letter said.

"The desire to boycott Channel 14 reminds all of us of the dark times of communist Russia. We cannot sit back, and we want to announce that from today our yeshiva and educational institutions will not purchase products from companies that publicly boycott Israel, which harms the freedom of expression and the unity of the people. We call on our students and their families to follow our path."

The letter also claims that "the decision to boycott a media outlet that expresses a clear voice that is loyal to Israel's tradition to national and Zionist values, is not a one-off decision of a media organization, but a boycott and danger to a large public in Israel."

Yigal Amir, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's assassin, appears before the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Sept. 8, 2004. (credit: URIEL SINAI/GETTY IMAGES) Yigal Amir, Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin's assassin, appears before the Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem, Sept. 8, 2004. (credit: URIEL SINAI/GETTY IMAGES)

Channel 14 addressed Strauss in a letter on Wednesday with a demand to end the boycott of the channel. The petition states that Strauss is a publicly owned company and that the company's managers "must not apply their personal political position while using the company's resources, and in this case - even to the detriment of the company," Mako quoted the channel as saying.  The letter also claims that the decision made is "a political decision by the Strauss leaders, and not a decision in favor of Strauss - and was made illegally."

Kaplan Force statement

The protest organization Kaplan Force issues a response to the "extremist" rabbis on their decision, stating that "no wonder the one who heads the group of rabbis defending the propaganda channel 14 is Dov Lior, who issued a persecutory judgment against Rabin. The goal of that group of rabbis of darkness is to turn Israel into a messianic dictatorship. We encourage the general public to buy Strauss products and protect any company that stands by liberal democratic values.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli vessel breaks through Moscow’s Black Sea grain blockade - report

Grain field
2

Fox spotted along walls of Temple Mount sparks talk of prophecy

Wild fox in the Judean foothills. May 23, 2023.
3

Antarctic pyramid-shaped structure under ice sheets sparks curiosity

ANTARCTICA – a raw, pristine, natural, protected and cherished environment.
4

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
5

Sweden approves Torah burning in Stockholm outside Israeli embassy

Burning books.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by