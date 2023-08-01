Rabin's PMO director: 'I am sure that Yigal Amir will get out of prison'

"I am sure that Yigal Amir will get out of prison," Shimon Sheves told Israeli news station 103FM on Tuesday. Sheves served as the director-general of the Prime Minister's Office during the tenure of Yitzhak Rabin.

Sheves's comments come in the wake of statements made by right-wing pundit Ari Shamai on Channel 14 on Monday, calling for Amir's release. The broadcaster released a statement shortly afterward that Shamai would no longer appear on their channel.

"I wasn't surprised," Sheves said of Shamai's comments. "I know him and the way he makes statements. I was more surprised by the reactions and the applause - the applause in the studio was shocking."

"There were tens of thousands [of people] who encouraged the murder," Sheves continued, explaining why he thought that Amir would eventually be released. "[Amir's] was just the gun that fired. Behind him were many people, politicians, clergymen."