15 of 49 members of the Congressional Black Caucus have signed the letter, including some who over the years have taken a lead in advancing pro-Israel policies.
By JTA
The ministry recently announced that married men, women and children will not be subjected to deportation or imprisonment for the time being.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
By REUTERS
In the past week, 10,000 migrants arrived in Italy
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The ADL and HIAS say the plan to pay countries to take African migrants betrays Jewish values.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A “line has been crossed.”
The Freedom Party had campaigned hard against the admittance of migrants from the Middle East, including refugees, citing Islam, which the party says is irreconcilable with European values.
Réagissant à différentes initiatives de la société civile, le gouvernement justifie sa politique
By HERB KEINON,DANIEL EISENBUD
Arabs fight Afghans in ‘hellish’ refugee Lesbos camp.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The potential risk of such attacks prompted the Italian coastguard's General Command to request from the Transport Ministry a status similar to the police force, automatically allowing it to carry firearms.
“These youngsters have grown up in an Israeli educational environment, speak fluent Hebrew, are imbued with Israeli culture, and are loyal to the State of Israel.”
The government is creating a false reality to deport African migrants, says MK Rozin.
Following a Facebook post that received dozens of replies, the municipality retracted its demand.
By UDI SHAHAM
Majority deported to Rwanda and Uganda said to end up homeless and exploited.
“We came here to expose to the Israeli public one of the greatest injustices in the history of the State of Israel."
By LAHAV HARKOV
The numbers have now become unwieldy, said Rivlin, and in the process, the related problems have multiplied.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Last week, we spent time in south Tel Aviv chatting with asylum seekers on the verge of deportation as well as with residents who expressed their concern over the degradation and
crime in the area.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
“We have to check what the High Court’s expectation is.”
"A Jewish and democratic state – which Israel is – can address and redress these problems, thereby reflecting and representing the best of our tradition and our democracy.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
There are approximately 38,000 African migrants in Israel, 20,000 of whom reportedly were mailed Sunday’s ultimatum.
By HERB KEINON,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Anti-deportation activits warn that should the asylum-seekers be sent away this would be a 'stain to our DNA as Jewish people'.
Rabbi Hartman: Israel society becoming more xenophobic, calls rejection of asylum seekers embarrassing
By JEREMY SHARON
Several Israelis attending the protest said it was inhumane to send "the refugees back to the horrors they ran from."
In a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Litzman rejected the doctors’ claim that sending the migrants home was “among the most serious harms against mankind.”
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The civilian inspectors will exclusively work for two years to identify and expel approximately 38,000 Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers.
Red paint was splattered across the doorway to the downtown Tel Aviv office with notes that read “It will not pass quietly, it’s only the beginning,” and “Their blood is on your hands."
"We Jews know far too well what happens when the world closes its doors to those forced to flee their homes.”
"We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of protest by citizens from all walks of life."
American-Jews quiestion the recent change in Israeli policy regarding Africans seeking to build a life in the Jewish state.
‘We call on Israeli pilots to stand on the right side of history,’ says the petition.
Israel was among the first signatories of the 1951 UN Convention on Refugees – and for a very important reason.
“The government has crossed a redline, and we see a lot of panic in the community."
Following the meeting, Amnesty International Israel called on the country to allow all the migrants to stay.
“These people are not looking for problems; they wanted to flee violence and work hard to support themselves. Where is the humanity?”
Meretz leader Zehava Gal-On said Gabbay had “forgotten what it means to be a human being."
By GIL HOFFMAN
Netanyahu was discussing an initiative announced last week by Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan and Interior Minister Arye Deri to close Holot, an “open” detention center.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Prime Minister's office stated there has been 'progress' on issue of refugee-seekers.
Prime Minister Netanyahu took a shot at the High Court of Justice about the status of most of the migrants.
Residents accuse the prime minister of scapegoating African asylum-seekers.
The CEO of the African Refugee Development Center compared the treatment of African asylum-seekers in Israel to Jews who have been mistreated for millennia in the Diaspora.
Founder: Many don’t have access to health care.
New tax rules force employers to put part of migrants' salaries in a fund which can only be accessed once they leave Israel.
The 24 year old, living in the central Israel town of Rishon Lezion, was also held on suspicion to be residing in Israel illegally.
Lawmakers and residents protest against migrant presence in city.
‘If the government forces me to go back to Eritrea, I will die there,’ says one man.
The protestors crowded the streets, holding signs with the statement: "We won't give up on our children's future."
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Some in south Tel Aviv see soldiers’ volunteer efforts with immigrants as an affront to the area’s working class Jewish residents.
Mutasim Ali becomes the first Darfuri to attain such status in Israel under the 1951 Refugee Convention.
By BEN HARTMAN
Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan says that such activities “are meant to strengthen the feeling of solidarity in Israeli communities."
Rabbis for Human Rights leads festival of freedom ritual
Pro-migrant groups fight for increased oversight of deportations during hearing yesterday
“We call on the Israeli government to end the lack of planning and housing,” Arab figure involved in issue tells Post.
By BEN HARTMAN,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
At several detention centers, many migrants did not even know they had access to healthcare.
New amendment to the anti-infiltration law passes 20 to 12 in first parliamentary reading, which would allow the jailing of African migrants in “Holot” detention center, but limits time of detention.
Cabinet learns of figure for first time, amid reports of government incentive program and and under-the-table deals with African nations.
By HERB KEINON
The JACC was created because most refugee social service centers are based in Tel Aviv, forcing Jerusalem’s migrant population to leave the capital to receive aid.
The legal decision over how to handle the issue of around 45,000 African migrants who crossed into the country illegally, but claim refugee status, is somewhat up in the air.
Kara tells Post new border crossing with Jordan would boost tourism, trade, and allow for another 4000 Jordanian day workers
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
US Pentecostal delegation visit asylum-seekers as guests of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
The migrants had hoped for a victory on the momentum of 1,200 other migrants being released from migrant detention centers last week.
Representatives of hotels in the Dead Sea area arrive at the detention centers as the migrants are due to be released in order to recruit a few dozen of them for jobs.
Negev facility is set to release some 600 African migrants Tuesday, and a similar number are slated for discharge Wednesday.
Scope of restriction and punishment for violations remains unclear, says PIBA spokeswoman.
The video on Shaked's Facebook page turned out to be footage of rioting in Turkey, not in Tel Aviv.
Court rules that the Knesset must come up with revisions to the bill within 6 months, and temporarily limits the length of detention at Holot to 12 months.
By BEN HARTMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
Some 45,000 people from Africa claiming asylum and refugee status currently reside in Israel.
President Rivlin: "Protest is an essential tool for democracy, but violence is not the path nor the solution."
Ugandan FM says no such arrangement has been made unless it's being done illegally, according to local media.
Man, 33, is also charged with driving drunk, driving without a license and without legally-mandated insurance and other charges.
Justice Ministry responded to inquiries on the issue without naming the new countries, while also not denying they were Uganda, Rwanda.
Israel has reached agreements with two African countries willing to absorb migrants, which have also agreed not to deport them to their home countries.
Judge says state is not paying the migrants enough or making it possible for them to work in the area around the detention centers in the South.
Yesh Atid MK: Conditions worse than for terrorists with blood on their hands.
A medical clinic in Tel Aviv provides basic treatment free of charge for migrants who have no insurance.
By PAUL ALSTER
Migrants or refugees, Eritreans and Sudanese are afraid to return home and feel they will never be accepted in Israel.
Readers respond to the latest "Jerusalem Post Magazine" articles.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
According to an NGO, the migrants did not get asylum seeker status in the third country and made their way north to Libya to try to reach Europe, after which they ended up in the hands of ISIS.
The boat is believed to have capsized when migrants moved to one side of the vessel when a merchant ship approached.
Mayors would do well to explain to the government why integration is not only a moral imperative, but a practical one too.
By TAL HARRIS
It is clear that the growing public opposition to the government plan is based on firm principles.
By GILAD KARIV
The lies around this affair go beyond the basic facts of the situation.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
By DOUGLAS ALTABEF
Deporting people against their will to the countries they escaped from evokes strong and disturbing recollections of dark episodes in Jewish history.
By YUVAL SHANY,ALONA VINOGRAD
Demonizing Israel’s 36,000 African asylum seekers and expelling them doesn’t behoove a Jewish state, created as a refuge for Jews who have been called “dirty,” “sneaky,” “filthy,” undesirable.”
By GIL TROY
The debate about African migrants in Israel kicked off as early as 2005 when asylum seekers began making the treacherous journey through the Sinai desert into Israel.
By YONI DAYAN
Israel has the room, resources, and employment opportunities to successfully accommodate African asylum seekers already here.
By SHELDON GELLAR
Barcelona’s Jewish quarter, across from the site of last week’s terrorist rampage, is filled with tourists and community members.
By CAROLINE GLICK
As the chief spokesman for the organization, he trumpeted the black separatist’s group’s extremist views – that which branded whites as “the devil” and called on blacks to take up arms if necessary.
By ARIEL ZILBER
Many centuries after the exodus from Egypt, there arose a Jewish ruler who forgot about the genocide in Darfur and knew not the situation in Eritrea.
Organizations around the world are now rallying through a campaign called “Our Hands” to share information with domestic workers and encourage collective mobilization.
By CHELSEA RAPOPORT
Until recently the major flow of migrants was from Africa into the EU, while this has now been joined by the tens of thousands fleeing the carnage and brutality of the conflicts in Syria and Iraq.
By DAVID NEWMAN
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.